Carthage Main Street paving moves forward

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Repaving of Main Street in Carthage seems back on track after months of delays.

The city’s council approved added funding for the project during its March meeting Thursday night.

In order to complete the project which was bid under former Mayor Sarah Marie Smith in June of 2021, the council had to okay $92,946.80 in added costs.

In June of 2021, the city received a low bid of approximately $229,000 from Vulcan Materials for the project.

Since the bid the cost of materials has been on the rise.

Mayor Steven Babcock explained to council members they could approve the additional $92,946.80 increase on the original bid or rebid the project.

With ever-increasing costs of materials, it would have been a gamble for the council to rebid the project as a new bid could have been even more costly.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER