Undercover operation in Gordonsville

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A joint investigation between the sheriffs department and Gordonsville Police Department resulted in the arrest of a Murfreesboro man for allegedly delivering drugs inside the county.

K-9 Officer Sgt. Junior Fields assisted sheriffs department Sgt. Matthew White and Gordonsville Officer Dustin Holder in an investigation where the man agreed to deliver four ounces of methamphetamine and 3.6 grams of heroin to a location within the city limits of Gordonsville.

At the time of the delivery, the Murfreesboro man pulled into the parking lot at McDonald’s restaurant in a white Chevrolet Surban.

When officers made contact with the suspect, he was ordered to the ground and taken into custody.

Officers located a large bag containing 102 grams of methamphetamine and four grams of Fentanyl on the ground.

