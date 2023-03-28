Gordonsville police track down man who fled on foot

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A man faces charges after fleeing from Gordonsville police on foot.

The incident began around 2 p.m., Thursday (March 23) when the police department received a report of a suspicious male subject looking in windows of businesses in Gordonsville.

The man was described as being short and wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

A male subject fitting the description was located in the area of the new El Corral Restaurant building located on Gordonsville Highway/Highway 53, according to an affidavit of complaint filed by Gordonsville Police Lt. Jason Kemp.

