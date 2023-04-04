Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/06/23

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Tony Edward Hembree Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Tony Edward Hembree, Deceased, who died on the 14th day of October 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of March, 2023. Signed Laquintez Mitchell Hembree, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 3-30-2t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Mary Lou BennettNotice is hereby given that on the 24th day of March, 2023, Letters Testamentary in respect to the estate of Mary Lou Bennett, Deceased, who died on the 4th day of March 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 24th day of March, 2023. Signed Keith Bennett, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 3-30-2t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN CARTHAGE, PROBATE DIVISION IN RE:THE ESTATE OF: EVELYN F. BROWN, DECEASED CASE NO. P-2635 Acting pursuant to the decree of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee, on January 20, 2023, the following described property will be offered for sale to the highest, last and best bidder. The property is located at 247 Meadow Drive, Gordonsville, TN 38563. The Real property will be sold at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the premises on 247 Meadow Drive, Gordonsville, TN 38563. This will be an ABSOLUTE SALE, subject to court confirmation. The property being more particularly described as follows: The Evelyn F. Brown Property, Map 085C Group C Parcel 027.00. LYING AND BEING in the Town of Gordonsville, Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEING Lot Number 27 on the Plan of Shady Rest Estates, a plan of which is of record in Plat Book 2, Page 19, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. SAID Lot Number 27 fronts 100 feet on the northerly side of Meadow Drive and extends back between lines 173 feet on the easterly line and 181 feet on the westerly line to a dead line in the rear on which it measures 100.2 feet. BEING the same property conveyed to Evelyn F. Brown by Warranty Deed from Gregory K. Womack and wife, Jackie L. Womack, dated May 14, 1997, of record in Deed Book 144, page 66, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Evelyn F. Brown, an unmarried woman and a resident of Smith County, Tennessee, died May 9, 2022, testate, in Smith County, Tennessee, with Will of record in Will Book T, pages 180-184, Clerk and Master’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Terms of Sale. The Special Commissioner & Receiver will sell all right, title and interest in and to the above-described real property with the assistance of C.D. Poindexter Realty and Auction. The real property is being sold “As Is”. Buyer will be required to pay 10% down on the date of sale, with the balance due upon closing and sign a sales contract. Possession will be given with deed, after confirmation by Chancellor C. K. Smith of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee and payment of the purchase price. Sale is being made subject to such encumbrances and exceptions as may be determined to be against the property. Announcements made on the sale date take precedence. This 21st day of March, 2023. Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney for Estate P.O. Box 332, 212 Main Street Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-1648 Jessie Goad, Special Commissioner and Receiver 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-2092 3-30-3t

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Lisa Marie (Saxton) Hembree Notice is hereby given that on the 22nd day of March, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of Lisa Marie (Saxton) Hembree, Deceased, who died on the 27th day of December 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 22nd day of March, 2023. Signed Laquintez Mitchell Hembree, Personal Representative Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master Robin C. Moore, Attorney 3-30-2t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Lu, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98304-4132-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNV115 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 5/12/2023.

The Carthage Planning Commission will meet on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage. In addition to regular scheduled meeting the planning commission will be considering approval of building apartments on Jefferson Ave W. Tax Map 053D Group C Ctrl Map 053D Parcel 008.00 Pl N/A S/I 000 Dimensions/acreage of property to be rezoned 1.83. The meeting is open to the public. You are urged to attend and be heard if you have any comments or questions regarding these matters. Stephen Babcock Mayor of Carthage Public Notice

PUBLIC NOTICE The Smith County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing for a Variance Request on April 17, 2023, at the Smith County Ag Center Small Room, 159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 at 6:00 p.m. The request is made by Brian and Raquel Turke for property located near John Donald Lane and abutting Sykes Road in Brush Creek, TN, more specifi cally known as tax map 093, parcel 014.00. This Variance Request is to approve a 17ft road frontage variance to sub-divide the property. The parcel is zoned A1. All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning Offi ce at 615-735-3418. Mike Nixon, Land Use Administrator

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on Thursday April 6, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on the passage of the following Ordinance: The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street. Following the public hearing the Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regular session. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend. Joey Nixon – Mayor 1. Ordinance 23-424 2022 Delinquent Sewer

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Smith County Schools Wellness Centers 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools Wellness Centers until 2:00 p.m. local time on April 10, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bidding Specifi cations, are available on the Smith County Board of Education Website: www.smithcoedu.net. This project includes two (2) wellness centers. These facilities will be stand-alone metal buildings located at Gordonsville High School and Smith County High School. Bids will include materials and labor for construction of the wellness centers. Submit with each bid, a certifi ed check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Smith County Board of Education in an amount equal to fi ve percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-489- 6711. Smith County Board of Education requires completion of the project on or before June 30, 2024.

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR TIRES. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2023. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, MAY 4, 2023, AT 10:45A.M. AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “TIRE BID” ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-06-23(1t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CORRUGATED CULVERT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2023. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, MAY 4, 2023, AT 10:30 A.M. AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “CORRUGATED CULVERT BID” ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-06-23(1t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CRUSHED STONE. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2023. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, MAY 4, 2023, 10:15 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. BIDS SHOULD INCLUDE DELIEVERY TO ANY POINT IN SMITH COUNTY. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “CRUSHED STONE BID” ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-06-23(1t)

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR ASPHALT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2023. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY MAY 4, 2023, AT 10:00 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. BIDS SHOULD INCLUDE DELIVERY TO ANY POINT IN SMITH COUNTY IN A MINIUM TRANSPORT QUANITY OF 5,00 GALLONS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “ASPHALT BID” ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-06-23(1t)

NOTICE TO BID THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR THE MOWING OF THE COUNTY RIGHT OF WAYS. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. IT IS REQUIRED TO BE ABLE TO SHOW PROOF OF LIABILIT AND WORKERS COMP INSURANCE WHEN PICKING UP YOUR SPECIFICATIONS. NO BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED WITHOUT PROOF OF THE ABOVE INSURANCE. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, MAY 4, 2023, AT 11:00 A.M. AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “MOWING OF THE COUNTY RIGHT OF WAY BID” ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-06-23(1t)

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Smith County, Tennessee Smith County, Tennessee is accepting bids for the installation of a sanitary sewer line extension at EMS Station #1. Bids should be submitted by April 13, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to “Turner Building – Smith County Government, 122 Turner High Cir, Carthage, TN 37030.” Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Sealed Bid – Smith County, Tennessee – EMS Station #1 Sanitary Sewer Service Extension.” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor and materials and performing all work required for the installation of a sanitary sewer line extension at EMS Station #1, as described herein and as specifi ed in the plans. Smith County, Tennessee reserves the right to reject any and / or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of Smith County, Tennessee. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine. Installation of a Sanitary Sewer Line Extension at EMS Station #1 Plans, Specifi cations, and Contract Documents may be examined at the following Locations: 1. Turner Building, Smith County Government 2. Collier Engineering Company, Inc. 3. Xerox Dodge Planroom (McGraw-Hill) 4. Builder’s Exchange of TN 5. Tennessee Road Builders Association 6. iSqFt, Inc. / CMD Group Plans, Specifi cations, and Contract Documents may be obtained from Collier Engineering Company, 2949 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 – (615) 331-1441 upon receipt of a $100.00 non-fundable deposit (NO CASH). All bidders must be licensed General Contractors to perform the type of construction herein described as required by the Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6. In accordance with TCA 62-6-119(b), all bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classifi cation of the bidding contractor and sub-contractor on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; otherwise, the bid shall not be opened or considered. No award of any contract will be made to any fi rm or individual that is currently debarred by the State of Tennessee or the Federal Highway Administration. Jeff Mason, Mayor, Smith County, Tennessee 03-30-23(2t)

THE SMITH CO. BOARD OF EDUCATION WILL BE SELLING 5 BUSES ON GOVDEALS.COM MONDAY APRIL 3 – THURSDAY APRIL 13, 2023 Bus 27, 2001 Blue Bird 72 passenger school bus, 5.9 Cummings diesel engine 146,300 miles Bus 39, 2008 Blue Bird 78 passenger school bus, 5.9 Cummings diesel engine 185,652 miles Bus 40, 2008 Blue Bird 78 passenger school bus, 5.9 Cummings diesel engine 94,346 miles Bus 13, 2008 Blue Bird 78 passenger school bus, 6.7 Cummings diesel engine 127,890 miles Bus 18, 2008 Blue Bird 78 passenger school bus, 6.7 Cummings diesel engine 162,448 miles Buses can be looked at between 8:15-2:15 Monday – Friday at 302 Upper Ferry Road, Carthage, TN

DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY FEDERAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT AGENCY Proposed Flood Hazard Determinations for Smith County, Tennessee and Incorporated Areas The Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency has issued a preliminary Flood Insurance Rate Map (FIRM), and where applicable, Flood Insurance Study (FIS) report, refl ecting proposed fl ood hazard determinations within Smith County, Tennessee and Incorporated Areas. These fl ood hazard determinations may include the addition or modifi cation of Base Flood Elevations, base fl ood depths, Special Flood Hazard Area boundaries or zone designations, or the regulatory fl oodway. Technical information or comments are solicited on the proposed fl ood hazard determinations shown on the preliminary FIRM and/or FIS report for Smith County, Tennessee and Incorporated Areas. These fl ood hazard determinations are the basis for the fl oodplain management measures that your community is required to either adopt or show evidence of being already in effect in order to qualify or remain qualifi ed for participation in the National Flood Insurance Program. However, before these determinations are effective for fl oodplain management purposes, you will be provided an opportunity to appeal the proposed information. For information on the statutory 90-day period provided for appeals, as well as a complete listing of the communities affected and the locations where copies of the FIRM are available for review, please visit FEMA’s website at https://www. fl oodmaps.fema.gov/fhm/BFE_Status/bfe_main.asp or call the FEMA Mapping and Insurance eXchange (FMIX) toll free at 1-877-FEMA MAP (1-877-336-2627).