Martin new extension leader

The county has a new UT Agricultural Extension Agent.

This month, 4-H Agent Katie Martin is transitioning from that role to the county’s U.T. Agriculture Agent this month.

Martin’s biography:

“I grew up on a third-generation family farm where we grew blueberries, managed timber, and had an equestrian facility. With a grandfather who served as the state’s commissioner of agriculture, my siblings and I grew up with a family that instilled in us a strong work ethic and a deep appreciation of our agricultural roots. Horses were a passion passed down, which meant I spent most of my high school weekends growing up at horse shows. I was also involved in FFA and 4-H where I was first inspired to make my best better. These organizations helped me meet best friends, travel across the country, and played a large role in choosing UT Extension as my career path.

In 2016, I obtained my bachelor’s degree in agribusiness management from Tennessee Tech. During undergrad, I was involved in many organizations, held leadership roles and assisted with educational and recruiting events. One of my college highlights was studying agriculture in the Netherlands and Czech Republic. No doubt, seeing the vast tulip fields in Holland is where my fascination with flowers first began.

