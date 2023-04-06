More school security; armed guards, bullet proof glass part of plans

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Armed guards are expected to be placed in every public school in the state, following a plan proposed by Governor Bill Lee and top lawmakers.

In addition, millions of dollars will also be provided to public (and made available to private) schools across the state to implement required improved security measures.

Proposed legislation was announced Monday by Governor Lee, Lieutenant Governor Randy McNally, Speaker of the House Cameron Sexton and prompted by last week’s shooting at The Covenant School in Davidson County.

Plans also call for the state to provide additional mental health resources for Tennesseans.

The new security measures, as well as million of dollars in funding are included in Governor Lee’s proposed Fiscal Year 2023-2024 state budget.

At the beginning of the 2023 legislative session, Governor Lee introduced a bill to strengthen physical security at every public school and enhance accountability in school safety protocol.

Additionally, the governor’s initial budget proposal included $30 million for 122 Homeland Security agents to serve students at both public and private schools in every Tennessee county.

These school safety measures were highlighted in the Governor’s 2023 State of the State address in February.

Following the tragic Covenant shooting which took the lives of six Tennesseans, including three children, Governor Lee and members of the Tennessee General Assembly coalesced around further action steps to strengthen school safety.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER