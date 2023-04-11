Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/13/23

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE IN CARTHAGE, PROBATE DIVISION IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: EVELYN F. BROWN, DECEASED CASE NO. P-2635 Acting pursuant to the decree of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee, on January 20, 2023, the following described property will be offered for sale to the highest, last and best bidder. The property is located at 247 Meadow Drive, Gordonsville, TN 38563. The Real property will be sold at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2023, at the premises on 247 Meadow Drive, Gordonsville, TN 38563. This will be an ABSOLUTE SALE, subject to court confirmation. The property being more particularly described as follows: The Evelyn F. Brown Property, Map 085C Group C Parcel 027.00. LYING AND BEING in the Town of Gordonsville, Fifteenth (15th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows, to-wit: BEING Lot Number 27 on the Plan of Shady Rest Estates, a plan of which is of record in Plat Book 2, Page 19, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. SAID Lot Number 27 fronts 100 feet on the northerly side of Meadow Drive and extends back between lines 173 feet on the easterly line and 181 feet on the westerly line to a dead line in the rear on which it measures 100.2 feet. BEING the same property conveyed to Evelyn F. Brown by Warranty Deed from Gregory K. Womack and wife, Jackie L. Womack, dated May 14, 1997, of record in Deed Book 144, page 66, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. Evelyn F. Brown, an unmarried woman and a resident of Smith County, Tennessee, died May 9, 2022, testate, in Smith County, Tennessee, with Will of record in Will Book T, pages 180-184, Clerk and Master’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Terms of Sale. The Special Commissioner & Receiver will sell all right, title and interest in and to the above-described real property with the assistance of C.D. Poindexter Realty and Auction. The real property is being sold “As Is”. Buyer will be required to pay 10% down on the date of sale, with the balance due upon closing and sign a sales contract. Possession will be given with deed, after confirmation by Chancellor C. K. Smith of the Chancery Court of Smith County, Tennessee and payment of the purchase price. Sale is being made subject to such encumbrances and exceptions as may be determined to be against the property. Announcements made on the sale date take precedence. This 21st day of March, 2023. Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney for Estate P.O. Box 332, 212 Main Street Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-1648 Jessie Goad, Special Commissioner and Receiver 322 Justice Drive, Suite 105 Carthage, TN 37030 615-735-2092 3-30-3t

________________________

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of a Deed of Trust Note dated March 30, 2005, and the Deed of Trust of even date securing the same, recorded April 7, 2005, in Book No. 124, at Page 687, in Office of the Register of Deeds for Smith County, Tennessee, executed by Michael D Brown and Tawana R Brown, conveying certain property therein described to Arnold M. Weiss, ESQ. as Trustee for Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.; and the undersigned, Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., having been appointed Successor Trustee by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable; and that an agent of Wilson & Associates, P.L.L.C., as Successor Trustee, by virtue of the power, duty, and authority vested in and imposed upon said Successor Trustee, by Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., will, on June 7, 2023 on or about 2:00 PM, at the Smith County Courthouse 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, offer for sale certain property hereinafter described to the highest bidder FOR certified funds paid at the conclusion of the sale, or credit bid from a bank or other lending entity pre-approved by the successor trustee. The sale is free from all exemptions, which are expressly waived in the Deed of Trust, said property being real estate situated in Smith County, Tennessee, and being more particularly described as follows: A certain tract or parcel of land located in the Second (2nd) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, and more particularly described as follows: Being Tract No. 4 of the Plat of Thomas Farms as of record in Plat Cabinet B, Slide 191, Register’s Office of Smith County. Tennessee, to which plan reference is hereby made for a more complete and accurate legal description. ALSO KNOWN AS: 2 Nixon Hollow Lane, Pleasant Shade, TN 37145-3413 This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements, or setback lines that may be applicable; any statutory rights of redemption of any governmental agency, state or federal; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. In addition, the following parties may claim an interest in the above- referenced property: MICHAEL D BROWN TAWANA R BROWN TENANTS OF THE SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT The sale held pursuant to this Notice may be rescinded at the Successor Trustee’s option at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. In the event of inclement weather, the trustee hereby announces that the sale will be postponed and that notices of said postponement for inclement weather will be mailed to interested parties of record. W&A No. 355619 DATED April 3, 2023 WILSON & ASSOCIATES, P.L.L.C., Successor Trustee 4-13-3t

___________________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Lu, Inc. PROJECT NO.: 98304-4132-04 CONTRACT NO.: CNV115 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 5/12/2023.

________________________

Advertisement for Bids Smith County Schools Wellness Centers 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools Wellness Centers until 2:00 p.m. local time on April 24, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bidding Specifi cations, are available on the Smith County Board of Education Website: www.smithcoedu.net. Submit with each bid, a certifi ed check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Smith County Board of Education in an amount equal to fi ve percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. This project includes two (2) wellness centers. These facilities will be stand-alone metal buildings located at Gordonsville High School and Smith County High School. Bids will include site preparation and sewer line relocation for the 2 wellness centers. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-489-6711. Smith County Board of Education requires completion of the project on or before June 30, 2024. 04-13-23(2t)

________________________

Advertisement for Bids Smith County Schools Wellness Centers 126 SCMS Lane Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive sealed bids for Smith County Schools Wellness Centers until 2:00 p.m. local time on April 24, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Smith County Board of Education, attention Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bidding Specifi cations, are available on the Smith County Board of Education Website: www.smithcoedu.net. Submit with each bid, a certifi ed check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Smith County Board of Education in an amount equal to fi ve percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. This project includes two (2) wellness centers. These facilities will be stand-alone metal buildings located at Gordonsville High School and Smith County High School. Bids will include concrete installation for the 2 wellness centers. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Smith County Board of Education. Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. For questions concerning bids, please contact: 615-489-6711. Smith County Board of Education requires completion of the project on or before June 30, 2024. 04-13-23(2t)

________________________

Section 00 11 13 Advertisement for Bids Carthage Elementary Kitchen Renovation 149 Skyline Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 Smith County Board of Education will receive single prime sealed bids for Carthage Elementary Kitchen Renovation until 2:00 p.m. local time on May 4, 2023 at the Smith County School System Central Offi ce, 126 SCMS Lane, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, at which time and place all bids will be publicly opened and read aloud. Bids sent by mail should be sent to the Owner, attention of Norma Mitchell at the above address. Bidding documents, including the Proposal Form, Drawings and Specifi cations, will be on fi le with the following construction associations: Contact: Jacob Cherry at [email protected], Wold Architects and Engineers Electronic copies of the Bid Documents may be obtained free of charge upon presentation of a valid email address to the Architect/Engineer. Documents may only be obtained by general contractors and mechanical and electrical subcontract Bidders. Others may view the bid documents on fi le with the above-named construction associations. The Owner requires Substantial Completion of the project on or before August 1, 2023. Smith County Board of Education This project includes: renovation of existing elementary school kitchen to address mechanical defi ciencies and improve food service delivery. Renovation scope includes selective demolition, reconfi guration of existing kitchen equipment, replacement of select kitchen equipment including dish machine, mechanical equipment replacement including kitchen exhaust and MAU, complete plumbing systems replacement, new concrete slab on grade, interior fi nishes o acoustical ceilings, paint, fl uid-applied fl ooring, and pre-fi nished interior panels. Make proposals on the bid forms supplied in the Project Manual. No oral, telegraphic or telephonic proposals or modifi cations will be considered. Submit with each bid, a certifi ed check or acceptable bidder’s bond payable to Smith County Board of Education in an amount equal to fi ve percent (5%) of the total bid. The successful bidder will be required to furnish satisfactory Labor and Material Payment Bond, and Performance Bond. Bidders are required to present evidence of proper licensure per State Contractor’s Licensing Law. Bids may not be withdrawn within thirty (30) days after the scheduled time of opening bids, without the consent of the Owner. The Owner reserves the right to accept any bid or to reject any or all bids, or parts of such bids, and waive informalities or irregularities in bidding. Bidders are invited to attend a Pre-Bid Conference to be held in the cafeteria at Carthage Elementary School, 149 Skyline Dr, Carthage, Tennessee 37030 at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, 2023. Associated General Contractors Dodge Data and Analytics Builders Exchange ConstructConnect Nashville Contractors Association 04-13-23(2t)

________________________

Public Notice The quarterly meeting of the Smith County E-911 Board will be held on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023, at 5:30 pm, at Smith County 911/ EMS Administration, 303 High Street North, Carthage TN. 37030, downstairs in the Conference Room.

________________________

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee.

________________________

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR THREE PIECES OF EQUIPMENT. THIS WILL BE A 12 MONTH RENT OR LEASE AGREEMENT. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, MAY 11, 2023, 10:15 A.M. AT THE SMITH COUNT HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. SPECIFICATIONS CAN BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE MARKED “RENTAL EQUIPMENT”. THE FOLLOWING EQUIPMENT WILL BE AS FOLLOWS: 1. SKID STEER 2. TANDEM ROLLER 3. THREE WHEEL TOWABLE ROAD BROOM 04-13-23(2t)

________________________

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR HOT MIX ASPHALT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2023. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, MAY 11, 2023, 10:00 a.m. AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENEVELOPE AND MARKED “HOT MIX” ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-13-23(2t)

________________________

I, Mark Schwartz, have this Land Rover with this VIN#SALTW16473A825178 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-428-2427. 04-13-23(2t)

________________________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Smith County Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing for a Variance Request on April 17, 2023, at the Smith County Ag Center Small Room, 159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage, TN 37030 at 6:00 p.m. The request is made by Brian and Raquel Turke for property located near John Donald Lane and abutting Sykes Road in Brush Creek, TN, more specifi cally known as tax map 093, parcel 014.00. This Variance Request is to approve a 17ft road frontage variance to sub-divide the property. The parcel is zoned A1. All interested parties are invited to attend. For further information, please contact the Smith County Planning Offi ce at 615-735-3418. Mike Nixon, Land Use Administrator

________________________

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR TIRES. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2023. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, MAY 4, 2023, AT 10:45A.M. AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “TIRE BID” ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-06-23(1t)

________________________

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CORRUGATED CULVERT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2023. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, MAY 4, 2023, AT 10:30 A.M. AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “CORRUGATED CULVERT BID” ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-06-23(1t)

________________________

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CRUSHED STONE. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2023. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, MAY 4, 2023, 10:15 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE, GORDONSVILLE TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. BIDS SHOULD INCLUDE DELIEVERY TO ANY POINT IN SMITH COUNTY. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “CRUSHED STONE BID” ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-06-23(1t)

________________________

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR ASPHALT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2023. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY MAY 4, 2023, AT 10:00 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. BIDS SHOULD INCLUDE DELIVERY TO ANY POINT IN SMITH COUNTY IN A MINIUM TRANSPORT QUANITY OF 5,000 GALLONS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “ASPHALT BID” ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-06-23(1t)

________________________

NOTICE TO BID THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR THE MOWING OF THE COUNTY RIGHT OF WAYS. SPECIFICATIONS MAY BE OBTAINED AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT. IT IS REQUIRED TO BE ABLE TO SHOW PROOF OF LIABILITY AND WORKERS COMP INSURANCE WHEN PICKING UP YOUR SPECIFICATIONS. NO BIDS WILL BE ACCEPTED WITHOUT PROOF OF THE ABOVE INSURANCE. BIDS WILL BE OPENED THURSDAY, MAY 4, 2023, AT 11:00 A.M. AT THE SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT, 200 JMZ DRIVE GORDONSVILLE, TN. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED “MOWING OF THE COUNTY RIGHT OF WAY BID” ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-06-23(1t)

________________________

Public Notice The Smith County Election Commission will meet Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 5:00 pm at the Election Commission Offi ce located at 122 Turner High Circle, Suite 105, Carthage, TN for the purpose of reorganization, paper ballot request policy, transfer of equipment, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body.