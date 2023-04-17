Obit – Mr. Ron Schwartz

Mr. Ron Schwartz age 57 of South Carthage was pronounced dead on arrival on Saturday morning April 1, 2023 at 10:35 a.m. at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E.R. in Carthage following being discovered deceased at his home.

Mr. Schwartz was cremated at the Nashville Cremation Center and no services were planned.

Born Ronald John Schwartz in Warren, Michigan on November 16, 1965, he was the son of the late Robert Ernest Schwartz and Patricia Ann Gejewski.

He was united in marriage to Detroit, Michigan native, the former Shannon Hoose Schwartz on December 23, 1995.

They were preceded in death by their daughter, Kathleen Ann Schwartz who died March 27, 2022 at the age of 26.

Mr. Schwartz was a recipient of his General Education Degree.

His family relocated to Smith County in 2004 from Port Huron, Michigan.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Shannon, of just over twenty-seven years is their daughter Kayla Ann Schwartz, step daughters, Sharon Fullilove and husband LeAndre of Carthage, Kitty Williams and husband Russ of the Alexandria Community; seven grandchildren, Karaline Hale, Bradyn Hale, LeAndre Fullilove Jr. Hollister Schwartz, Memphis Clark, Julien Clark and Kathleen Marie Schwartz.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Schwartz family.

