Obit – Ms. Amy Lynn Rigsby

Ms. Amy Lynn Rigsby, age 49 of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Ms. Rigsby was born January 31, 1974 in Carthage, TN a daughter of Joyce Bunch Poindexter and Ricky Rigsby. She was preceded in death by Step-father; Franklin Poindexter. Ms. Rigsby was a 1992 graduate of Smith Co. High School. Amy was a longtime employee of Automation Tool Company in Cookeville, TN. She loved the beach and riding around with the top down on backroads. Amy attended Crossroads Fellowship.

Ms. Rigsby is survived by Children; Tyler Scott Letterman of Elmwood, TN, and Darian Thomas of Lebanon, TN. Parents; Joyce Bunch Poindexter of Gordonsville, TN, and Ricky (Jeanette) Rigsby of Pea Ridge, TN. Brother; Scott (Janie) Rigsby of Granville, TN. Grandchildren; Bryson Bilbrey and Khloe Bilbrey. Niece; Jackee Rigsby. Nephew; Tayden Rigsby. Best Friends; Stephanie Stinson (Chris) Lowe.

Celebration of Life Services for Ms. Rigsby were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday, April 17, 2023 at 5PM with Bro. Gary Miller officiating.

