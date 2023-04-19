NEXT LEVEL TALENT; Owls’ trio continue gridiron careers

By Shea Haile

CARTHAGE — Last fall, the Smith County High Owls football program saw the 2022 unit reignite the Black-and-Gold fan base and set the stage for blockbuster games featuring the Owls in Carthage.

Three senior Owls that were instrumental in the team’s success: Bryce Currie, Jimmy Enoch and Dane Woodard have earned the opportunity to continue their careers at the collegiate level.

Currie, a physical linebacker and running back for the Owls, is bound for East Tennessee’s Maryville College where he will join current Scot and former Owls’ quarterback Cameron Spivey in the NCAA Division III program.

Enoch will continue his career in Jefferson City with the Carson-Newman Eagles — a NCAA Division II power.

Woodard’s new home will be in Clarksville as the massive offensive lineman is set to join Austin Peay who is in the midst of transitioning to the FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) level.

“Bryce, Jimmy and Dane helped set the standard for our program,” said Smith County head football coach Matt Dyer. “They were a huge part of our success. They will bring a physical attitude and presence to their college programs. I can’t wait to watch these guys play on Saturdays.”

Smith County powered their way to an 11-2 record and a quarterfinal appearance in the Class 3A TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association) Football Playoffs.

The 11 wins also included the team’s Region 5-3A Championship clinching victory over East Nashville in the regular season finale.

