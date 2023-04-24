Obit – Mr. David “Buckwheat” Robinson

Mr. David “Buckwheat” Robinson of the Turkey Creek Community died peacefully three days before his 66th birthday at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday morning April 18, 2023 at his Turkey Creek Highway home. He was pronounced deceased at 6:44 a.m. by Gentiva Hospice of Cookeville.

A memorial Celebration of Life from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted Saturday afternoon April 22nd at 3 p.m. with his son, Eld. Carter Robinson officiating. A private graveside service for the Robinson family was conducted and inurnment was in the McGinness family lot in section three at the Ridgewood Cemetery.

Mr. Robinson had requested to be cremated and in keeping with his wishes that was performed at Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

He was one of three sons of the late retired U. S. Navy Lieutenant Commander and Horseshoe Bend Community native, Kenneth McDonald Robinson who died April 11, 2011 at the age of 88 and Carthage native, Frances Sue McGinness Robinson who died June 24, 2006 at the age of 84 and was born David Houston Robinson in Carthage on April 21, 1957.

A brother, Keith McDonald (Don) Robinson preceded Buckwheat in death at the age of 60 on June 3, 2011.

He was a member of the 1975 graduating class at Smith County High School where he was in the top ten scholastically in his senior class and was voted most likely to succeed. While at S.C.H.S. he had a triple major in mathematics, science and social studies.

He was a member of the Beta Club and served as the president his senior year, played football all four years, played golf his first three years and was junior class vice-president.

On January 31, 1988 he was united in marriage to Brush Creek Community native, the former Wendy Jo Cripps.

Mr. Robinson was saved by the grace of God and was a member of Hogan’s Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

He had formerly been an employee of the Pasminco Zinc Mine and retired in 2019 from the Lojac Corporation in Lebanon.

Surviving in addition to his wife Wendy, of over thirty five years, is a daughter, Amanda Robinson Mullinax and husband Kevin of the Liberty Community in Dekalb County, Tyler Robinson and wife Kim of the Pleasant Shade Community, Eld. Carter Robinson and wife Julia West Robinson of the Riddleton Community; brother, Jamie Robinson of Lebanon; sister-in-law, Patricia Robinson of Knoxville; six grandchildren, Kaden and Karson Mullinax, Rome and Livy Sue Robinson, Kenneth and Anna Claire Robinson and his beloved pet dog Lucy.

The Robinson family requested memorials to the Hogans Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

