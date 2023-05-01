Obit – Mr. Cordell Hull Blair Jr.

Mr. Cordell Hull Blair Jr., age 77 of Hartsville, TN passed away Wednesday morning, April 26, 2023 at his home.

Preceded in death by: Parents, Cordell Hull Blair Sr. & Virgie Lynch Blair, Brothers, Edward, Franklin, Glen & Alton Blair, Sisters, Lorene Bogle & Inez Brewster, Granddaughter, Jetta Lackey.

Survived by: Wife, Joy Blair-Hartsville, TN, son, Jeffery (Amanda) Blair-Lebanon, TN, two Daughters, Jennifer (Jeremy) Jackson-Portland, TN, Amy Blair-Hartsville, TN, seven Grandchildren, Jordan (Adam) Connor, David Lackey Jr., Donovan Blair, Gage Blair, Isaac Grisham, Gavin Westmoreland & Olivia Grisham, great grandchild, Madden Connor, brother, Harold (Janice) Blair-Carthage, TN.

Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 PM Saturday, April 29, 2023 conducted by Grandson, Donovan Blair. Interment followed in the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

