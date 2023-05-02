Charges filed in deadly wreck

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A four vehicle traffic accident which resulted in the death of two people has led to criminal charges.

Brandon Lee Brock, 35, LaFollette, has been indicted for two counts of vehicular homicide and two counts of criminally negligent homicide.

The sealed indictment alleges “by the operation of an automobile” Brock “created a substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury”. The indictment was issued during the April session of the grand jury.

The accident resulting in the charges occurred on Interstate 40, east of the Gordonsville Exit, in March of last year.

The wreck was a chain-reaction accident and included three tractor-trailer trucks and a pickup truck.

The two victims were traveling in the pickup truck when it was struck in the rear by a Freightliner tractor-trailer truck driven by Brock. The Dodge Dakota pickup truck was knocked into the rear of a second tractor-trailer truck.

The two victims were identified as Tyler Paradise, 28, of Washington state, and Phillip Hewett, 72, North Carolina.

A total of six people were traveling in the four vehicles involved in the accident.

