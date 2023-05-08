Obit – Mrs. Maxine Woodard Holliman

Retired Smith County banker, Mrs. Maxine Woodard Holliman of the Defeated Creek Community died peacefully Saturday morning at 3 a.m. at the Pavilion Senior Living in South Carthage where she had made her home since February 15, 2017. She was pronounced deceased at the age of 92 at 4:57 a.m. by Gentiva Hospice of Cookeville.

Eld. Shawn Shepherd officiated at the Wednesday morning funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Following the 11 a.m. services burial was beside her husband in section five at the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens.

Mrs. Holliman was the third of four children, two daughters and two sons born to the late Virgil Arthur “Turkey” Woodard who died at the age of 69 on August 13, 1968 and the late Lydia Ramsey Woodard who died at the age of 65 on July 30, 1973 and was born Dimple Maxine Woodard in the Defeated Creek Community on July 14, 1930.

Preceding her in death was a brother, Carthage Commission Co. owner, Bobby Brown Woodard who died following a battle with cancer on November 7, 1981 at the age of 57, her sister, Judith Gail (Judy) Woodard who died May 30, 2005 at the age of 58, and her older brother, Red Boiling Springs farmer and cattle dealer, Oliver Lee Woodard, who died July 4, 2011 at the age of 85.

She was saved as a young girl and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Cornwells Chapel Missionary Church in the Defeated Creek Community by then church pastor Eld. A. J. Sloan. She remained a faithful member as long as she lived and attended services regularly as long as her health permitted.

In Rossville, Georgia on December 13, 1947 she was united in marriage to McClures Bend Community native Julian Ray Holliman who preceded her in death on November 28, 2005 at the age of 79. The ceremony was officiated by Justice of the Peace Herman Bowman of Rossville.

Mrs. Holliman was a member of the 1947 graduating class at Smith County High School. She majored in home economics, was a member of the commercial club her junior and senior year, the 4-H club her sophomore year and the Beta club her senior year.

Following graduation Mrs. Holliman began employment, in the fall of 1947, at Citizens Bank in Carthage and in 1952 was hired at the Smith County Bank where she would conclude her career in banking before retiring in 1990 with a total of forty-three years in the financial services industry.

Mrs. Holliman was a strong and independent lady and was respected by all her co-workers at the bank and was a loving mother, grandmother and sister.

She had totally enjoyed and never regretted having left her home overlooking Cordell Hull Lake in the Defeated Creek Community and moving to the Pavilion where she was with longtime friends, neighbors and some ladies from her beloved church family and where she also made many new friends.

Surviving Mrs. Maxine are her two sons, Garry Holliman and wife Patricia and their two daughters, Julie Roper and Jennifer Austin and Jennifer’s two children, Tyler Austin and Lauren Austin all of Jasper, Georgia; Randy Holliman and wife Shelby and their two sons, Lee Holliman of the Tanglewood Community, Sam Holliman and wife Abigail, and Sam and Abigail’s son, Julian Holliman all of the Defeated Creek Community.

The Holliman family has requested memorials to the Cornwells Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE