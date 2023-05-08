Obit – Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Watson Jones

Mrs. Patricia “Pat” Watson Jones, age 76, of Gordonsville, TN passed away peacefully Saturday May 6, 2023.

Pat was born March 30, 1947 in the Club Springs Community of Smith County, TN a daughter of the late Eva Athaleen Bennett Watson and Dewey Odell Watson. She was also preceded in death by a sister: Joyce Ann Watson Vaden.

Pat spent her life as a homemaker and was the best “Aunt Pat” and “Grandma” in the world to her family. She is known to have a hand in helping raise a multiple of her immediate nieces, nephews, grandkids and greats of each. She was saved as a girl and was a member of Macedonia the Baptist Church of Christ in Club Springs.

Pat is survived by her two sons: Gregory “Doc” (Leslie) Wood of Elmwood, TN and James Russell (Karla) Wood of Gordonsville, TN; four sisters, Shirley Braswell, Teresa Watson Goolsby, Linda (Bart) Lancaster and Sandra (Glen) Vaden: grandchildren: Braden Wood, Magen Wood, Holden Wood, Morgan (Chris) Wood-Hill, Emma (Hunter) Ford; great-grandchildren Sydney Yancy, Jack Yancy, and Hank Ford and a host of nieces and nephews.

Pat is at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. A graveside Celebration of Life service will be held at the Gordonsville Cemetery.

The time and date of the service will be announced later.

