Obit – Eld. Ronnie Armistead

Eld. Ronnie Armistead age 62 of Lebanon passed away May 6, 2023, at his home. Born Ronald Lee Armistead January 19, 1961, in Wilson County, TN, he was the son of the late Wallace Lee Armistead and Ruth Overstreet Armistead. He served in the Tennessee National Guard. He worked for the Wilson County Road Commission as Pipe Crew Foreman. After being called into the gospel ministry he was licensed to preach by Grant Missionary Baptist Church in April 1997. He was later ordained to the full work of the ministry by Bethany Missionary Baptist Church in Lebanon where he served as pastor.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his brother, Danny Todd Armistead; step-mother, Sharon Armistead.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara White Armistead; two sons: Richard Bentley (Daniell), Jack (Brandy) Schaffner; eight grandchildren: Shelbi (Greg) Frazer, Josie Schaffner, Katelyn, Kristen, Celley and Todd Bentley, Abigail and Wyatt Bennett; six great-grandchildren; sister, Kelly Ann Armistead.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 10, 2023, at 11 a.m. from the Ligon & Bobo Funeral Home with Eld. James Gibbs officiating. Interment with military honors followed in Wilson County Memorial Gardens.

