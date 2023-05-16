OWLS SOCCER REACH DISTRICT SUMMIT

SUBMITTED

On Thursday May 11th, the Smith County Owls Soccer Team became the 7A District Champions after a perfect District run. York hosted the District Tournament this year. The semifinal games were played on Tuesday May 9th, with Watertown taking on Jackson County, followed by Smith County and York. Watertown beat Jackson County 2-0 to advance to the Championship game. Jackson County is primarily made up of freshmen this year and showed great growth through the season and made Watertown work for that win. Smith County won against York 7-0 to also advance to Thursday’s game. Senior captain Tanner Pierson scored twice. Once with an assist from Senior Gavin Huddleston and once on a free kick. Senior Rylan Bates also would net two goals, both were assisted by Huddleston. Senior Christian Santiago scored with the assist to Pierson who also would assist with a goal from senior Orman Vanegas. Sophomore Jarrain Smith added to the score sheet with an assist from Huddleston. Keepers, senior Jonathan Santiago and sophomore James Bunn would keep a clean sheet for the Owls.

