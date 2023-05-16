THP releases additional information on deadly Gordonsville hit, run

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

The investigation into a deadly hit and run pedestrian accident which occurred at the Gordonsville Exit continues to be ongoing, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) officials.

Meanwhile, additional details of the accident have been released by the highway patrol.

According to THP, Richard A. Rogers, 76, a Tennessee resident, was the driver of a 2019 Toyota Highlander involved in the accident.

According to a THP accident report, at 5:01 p.m. (May 2) Rogers’ 2019 Toyota Highlander exited Interstate 40 west at the 258 exit ramp (Gordonsville), traveling through the intersection at the bottom of the ramp and ran off the road on the right while entering the west bound on ramp of Interstate 40. The vehicle struck a pedestrian that was sitting on the right shoulder near the edge of the pavement approximately one-third of the way up the ramp.

The pedestrian, who local law enforcement described as hitchhiking, was identified as Harvey Harrington Chovanak, 54, Rhode Island.

While THP indicates the accident occurred at 5:01 p.m., emergency personnel were not dispatched to the scene until 7:18 p.m.

