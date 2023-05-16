TIGERETTES CLAIM 7A CROWN

By Shea Haile

Courier Sports

SOUTH CARTHAGE — The Gordonsville High Tigerettes softball began play in the District 7A Tournament with an impressive 10-o victory over rival Clarkrange last Tuesday at Crump Paris Park. The win improved the unit to 26-5 overall and advacnec Gordonsville into the tourney’s semifinals.

The Big Blue bats ignited for 10 hits including a 3-for-3 day at the plate for junior Kelcie Watts who blasted a three-run homer. Watts tallies four RBIs in the contest.

Sophomore Kaliey Plumlee also left the yard with a solo home run while also pitching four shutout innings for the Tigerettes. Plumlee did not allow a hit or a run and registered 11 strikeouts.

