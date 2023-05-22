Obit – Mr. Timothy Garrett

Services for Mr. Timothy Garrett, 65, were held Friday, May 19 at noon at Peyton Road Church. Interment followed in the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

He was preceded in death by twin brothers, Teresa Garrett Hill, John Glen Garrett, Lauretta Garrett Richardson, Ronald Garrett, Jimmie Garrett and his “fur” baby Rosco.

Survivors include wife, Kristine Denise Garrett; sons: Terrence “Rachel” Gibbs and Frederick Shane Garrett all of Lebanon, TN; bonus sons: LaDrackus “Desria” Seay of Grovetown, GA and LaMarkus “Jessica” Seay of Lebanon, TN; bonus daughter, April Huntington of Lebanon TN; grandchildren: Alexus, Payton, Carson, Layla, Sonny, Kaila, and Timothy; bonus grandchildren: Ariyanah, Asiah, Alexia, Azariah, Ava, Alijah, Antuanae, and Christian: great grandchildren: Amira and Kainain; siblings: Francine Donnell of Carthage, TN, Katherine “Robert” Huddleston of Lebanon, IN and Ronessa “ Virgil” Blair of LaVergne, TN; sisters-in-law: Phariest Moore of Lebanon, TN and Lori Seay of Pleasantview, TN; two aunts: Cecil Brown of Lebanon, TN and Amy Brown of Detroit, MI; father-in-law, Sammy L. Seay and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Neuble Monument Funeral Home LLC, 1330 Bluebird Road is in charge of arrangements. 615.444.3117.