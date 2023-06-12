Obit – Mr. Gary Boyd

Mr. Gary Boyd was discovered deceased at his Lafon Drive home in the Waggoner Sub-division in South Carthage on Monday afternoon June 5, 2023. He was pronounced deceased at 4:18 p.m. at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. at the age of 56.

Following release from the Metro Medical Examiner office to the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home at 11:55 a.m. on Wednesday June 7th, he was transported to the Cumberland Family Services in Algood for cremation.

A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday morning June 17th at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home to reflect on a well lived life with his pastor Bro. Jackie Dawson delivering the message.

The Boyd family will receive friends only on Saturday the 17th from 10 a.m. until the service at 11 a.m. at Sanderson in Carthage.

He was born Gary Michael Boyd in Youngstown in Mahoning County, Ohio on April 27, 1967 and was one of three sons of Mr. Robert Eugene “Bob” Boyd and Mrs. Jane Ann Monaghan Boyd of Smyrna.

A brother, Scott Boyd, preceded him in death in 2018.

Mr. Boyd was a twenty two year employee of the Nutro Corporation in Lebanon where he was assigned to the position of fork-lift operator.

Mr. Boyd attended the Carthage Full Gospel Church.

He was a 1985 graduate of Smyrna High School and following graduation attended trade school.

Surviving in addition to his parents Bob and Ann is a sister, Tiffany Boyd and companion Daniel Farmer of Murfreesboro; brother, Sean Boyd and wife Sierra of South Carthage; three grandchildren, Zayden Boyd, Addilynn Boyd and Abel Boyd; brother, Stephen Boyd of Smyrna.

