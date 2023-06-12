Obit – Mr. Paul “Slick” Bane

Mr. Paul “Slick” Bane age 65 of the Bradford Hill Community was pronounced deceased by a Gentiva Hospice of Cookeville nurse at 2:16 p.m. Sunday afternoon, June 4, 2023 at his home with his family at his side.

Mr. Bane was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson and was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood. No arrangements for a memorial service have been made at this time.

He was born Paul Douglas Bane on June 17, 1957 in Carthage and was one of seven children and was the son of the late Roy Elmer Bane who died at the age of 75 on August 8, 2002 and Mildred Christine Mofield Bane who died at the age of 85 on January 29, 2016.

Preceding him in death was a sister, Christine Bane who died at the age of 4 months on September 12, 1950, two brothers, James Bane who died May 28, 2016 at the age of 67 and Howard Lee Bane who died February 9, 2022 at the age of 69.

Also preceding Mr. Bane in death was a step-son, Virgil Leach who died at the age of 25 on April 25, 2008.

Mr. Bane was a 1975 graduate of Smith County High School.

On February 9, 2002 in Gatlinburg he was united in marriage to Knoxville native, the former Annette K. Cassidy, who survives.

Mr. Bane was a longtime employee of the Rackley Roofing Company in South Carthage before retiring in 2016.

He was of the Pentecostal faith.

Surviving in addition to his wife Anette of over twenty one years are four children, Laura Bane of Sparta, Lindsay Bane of South Carthage, Kristy Clayton and husband Michael of Buffalo Valley, Christopher Leach; three sisters, Janice Bane Grimmett of South Carthage, Faye Bane Jenkins and husband Ricky of the Rome Community, Tammy Bane Washer and husband Timothy (Timbo) Washer of South Carthage; fifteen grandchildren.

