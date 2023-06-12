Obit – Mrs. Betty Burton

Mrs. Betty Burton of the Gladdice Community was pronounced deceased at 9:50 a.m. Saturday morning June 10, 2023 shortly after arrival at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E. R. in Carthage, with C.P.R. in progress, after becoming gravely ill at her Gladdice Highway farm home. Mrs. Burton was 90 years of age.

Funeral services from the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home will be conducted by her son, Bro. Jeff Burton, on Monday June 19th at 1 p.m. Burial will follow beside her husband in the Burton family lot at the Gene Butler Cemetery in the Brooks Bend Community.

The Burton family will receive friends at the Hackett Chapel on Sunday June 18th from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. and again on Monday after 11 a.m.

She was the fifth of six daughters born to the late Elbert Samuel “Pete” Cook who died at the age of 88 on November 9, 1980 and Genia Maie Cornwell Burton who died at the age of 95 on November 12, 1997 and was born Betty Sue Cook in the Gladdice Community on May 22, 1933.

Four sisters preceded Mrs. Burton in death. They were Geraldine C. Cook Richardson who died February 4, 2012 at the age of 93, Pearl Cook Thomas who died April 22, 2015 at the age of 94, Reba Jean Cook Gentry who died May 5, 2017 at the age of 82 and Ruby Mai Cook Burton who died July 18, 2019 at the age of 92.

The entire Burton family was saddened by the death of Mrs. Burton’s daughter-in-law, Tommie Carolyn Bennett Burton, the wife of Wayne, who died as the result of an accidental fall at the family’s Gladdice Highway farm home on January 2, 2023. She was 75.

In Rossville, Georgia on September 22, 1947 she was united in marriage to Brooks Bend Community native Bonnie Gene Burton who preceded her in death on October 19, 2005 at the age of 84 following over fifty eight years of marriage.

Mr. and Mrs. Burton were longtime farmers in the Brooks Bend Community and after the farm was purchased for the Cordell Hull Lake, they purchased the late Carl Sircy farm in the Gladdice Community and constructed a new brick home on the farm hilltop. The lake was impounded in the spring of 1973.

She also was retired from the former Carthage Shirt Corporation which closed in 1993.

Mrs. Burton was saved at an early age at the former Ensor’s Chapel United Methodist Church in the Funns Branch section of Jackson County and until her health failed, she attended the Wartrace Community Church on Wartrace Highway which was one of the churches pastored by their son Jeff.

Surviving are her four sons, Wayne Burton of the Gladdice Community, Garry Burton and wife Janet Henson Burton of Gainesboro, David Burton, Bro. Jeff Burton and wife Lesa Holland Burton all three of the Gladdice Community; her only surviving sister, Helen Cook Strong of Gainesboro; seven grandchildren, Michael Burton and wife Linda, Melanie Burton Apple and husband Keith, Dorothy Burton Bates and husband Bill, Daniel Burton and wife Amanda, Candice Burton Wilsford and husband B. J., Kristin Burton Marshall and husband Todd, Emily Burton Stacey and husband Timmy; fourteen great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

The Burton family has requested memorials be made to the Gene Butler Cemetery Mowing Fund.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE