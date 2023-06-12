Obit – Mrs. Mary Ruth Givens

Longtime Kempville Community resident, Mrs. Mary Ruth Givens, went to be with her Lord and the angels in heaven at 10:10 a.m. Monday morning June 5, 2023 at the Pavilion Health Care in Lebanon where she was admitted May 16th following a valiant battle with multiple health issues. Mrs. Givens was 77.

Her pastor, Bro. Bryan Bratcher and former pastor Bro. Frank Bratcher officiated at the 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon June 8th funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Interment followed in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Born Mary Ruth Kellow in Lebanon on August 24, 1945 and reared in Carthage, she was one of eight children and was the daughter of the late Sherman Lee Kellow who died at the age of 83 on December 31, 1980 and Annie Louise Dickerson Kellow who died at the age of 64 on September 29, 1970.

Her seven siblings preceding her in death were Ernest Wilson “Paul” Silcox who died February 10, 1990 at the age of 56, William Lee Kellow who died June 30, 2003 at the age of 66, R. J. Silcox who died February 23, 2004 at the age of 72, Georgia Mae Scott Hale who died May 8, 2011 at the age of 85, Dorothy Sue Kellow Maynard who died September 8, 2012 at the age of 73, Frances Scott Baker who died July 26, 2016 at the age of 88, Maggie Lee Kellow Coffee who did November 25, 2018 at the age of 75.

At the Dycus Circuit United Methodist Church parsonage in the Kempville Community on March 29, 1968 she was united in marriage to Buffalo Community native Jimmy Wayne Givens. The ceremony was officiated by then pastor, Bro. Otis Johnston.

Mrs. Givens was saved and at the time of her death was a longtime member of the Kempville Chapel Old Time Methodist Church where she often cooked for special events with special friends Kay Conditt Kemp, Charlie Rutherford and Linda Comstock.

Being an accomplished cook and baker she also assisted her daughter Cindy with her baking business.

She enjoyed collecting Longaberger Baskets and on Friday nights she and two of her nieces, Glyn Sue Collins and Debra Roberts would do scrapbooking together.

Mrs. Givens was employed at the former Carthage Shirt Corporation for twenty two years.

Surviving in addition to her husband Jimmy of just over fifty five years are their two children, Cindy Givens West and Dave Taylor of the Popes Hill Community, Smith County Asst. E.M.S. Director, Terry Givens and wife Tammy Sinclair Givens of the Kempville Community; grandsons, Casey Elrod and wife Kelly of Carthage, Cody Givens of Cookeville.

