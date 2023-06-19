Obit – Mr. Chris Johnson

Mr. Chris Johnson of the Tuckers Cross Roads Community died with his mother at his bedside at the age of 56 at 7:59 a.m. Wednesday morning June 14, 2023 at their Trousdale Ferry Pike home. The family had been lovingly assisted with his care by Alive Hospice of Nashville.

Memorial services were conducted on Saturday afternoon June 17th at 1 p.m. with Bro. Randall Hunt, Pastor of the Mt. Calvary Pentecostal Church in the Rock City Community, officiating.

Mr. Johnson had requested to be cremated and in fulfilling his wishes he was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

He was the middle of three sons of Mrs. Mary Joyce Petty Johnson of the Tuckers Cross Roads Community and Father and was born Christopher Dean Johnson at the former McFarland Hospital in Lebanon on November 15, 1966.

He was employed as a mechanic for J & D Specialized Equipment Hauling in Lebanon.

Mr. Johnson was a 1984 graduate of the Mount Juliet High School.

He was a non-denominational Christian.

Surviving in addition to his mother are his two brothers, David Johnson and wife Sissy King Johnson of Gordonsville and Eric Johnson and wife Apryl and family of Baxter.

