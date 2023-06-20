Local performers featured at this year’s county fair

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

This year’s county fair features a variety of local talent from the musical prospective.

The fair features two outdoor stages and one inside the agricultural center, providing live entertainment, free with admission.

Each year, one of the highly anticipated concerts is sponsored by WUCZ 104.1 The Ranch which takes place inside the agricultural center.

This year, the concert features C. Thomas Howell with special guest Ty Gregory.

Howell is an accomplished actor who is also a musical performer.

Meanwhile, Ty Gregory is the stage name for Smith County High School graduate Greg Tisdale, an Elmwood resident and a Smith County native.

“Every Town’s Got One”, features a number of familiar scenes around Smith County, including performances inside the WUCZ studio at WUCZ.

