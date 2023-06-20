Pedestrian struck by train

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A pedestrian was struck by a train Monday afternoon in Gordonsville in the area of the county’s industrial park.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., 911 received a call a female pedestrian had been struck by a train at 342 Rogers Road which is located in or near the south side of the county’s industrial park.

The accident occurred behind the Pelletizing Company, along the railroad tracks.

The victim was located several feet from the tracks, according to radio traffic dispatched from the 911 center to emergency personnel responding to the scene.

The county’s rescue squad was initially dispatched to the call but canceled when it was determined the victim was not trapped and could be reached by ambulance service personnel and first responders.

Several rescue squad members, first responders and two ambulances responded to the accident.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER