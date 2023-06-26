Obit – Ms. Peggy Peterson

Ms. Peggy Peterson 71, of Gordonsville, TN, formerly of Morristown, TN, passed away Sunday June 25, 2023, at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, TN. She was born January 30, 1952, to Robert and Ellene Philips. Peggy was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis M. Peterson; daughter, Kelley G. Peterson, of Morristown, TN; parents, Robert and Ellene Phillips; brother, James H. Phillips, and sister, Lorene Mitchell of Cookeville, TN.

She is survived by her sister, Teresa (Junior) Mabery of Gordonsville, TN; four nephews, Grady Mitchell of Cookeville, TN, John Mitchell of Elmwood, TN, Anthony Phillips of Buffalo Valley, TN., and James Mabery of Atlanta, GA.; one niece, Angela Mabery Reed of Carthage, TN.

Private family graveside services will be held 1:30 pm Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Noe’s Chapel Methodist Church Cemetery in Morristown, TN. where she was a member.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in memory of Peggy and her beloved dog “Libby” to the Smith County Animal Clinic; 104 Ervin Drive, Carthage, TN. 37030.

