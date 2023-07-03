Obit – Mrs. Joanne Nixon Bullock

Mrs. Joanne Nixon Bullock, age 87, of Gulf Shores, AL, and a native of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Wednesday, June 28, 2023.

Mrs. Bullock was born May 14, 1936, a daughter of the late Robert Baird Nixon and Lila Ferrell Nixon. Mrs. Bullock is also preceded by Brother; Robert “Bobby” Ferrell Nixon and Sister; Nancy Anderson.

Joanne was a 1954 graduate of Gordonsville High School. She loved living at the beach and visiting friends. She will be remembered as being very independent and having a free spirit. She loved her family dearly.

Mrs. Bullock is survived by Husband; John Bullock of Gulf Shores, AL. Son; James (Dr. Elizabeth) Petty of Crossville, TN. Brother; John Nixon of Murfreesboro, TN. Grandchildren; Grace (Colton) Petty of Chattanooga, TN, and Alex Petty of Crossville, TN. Brother-in-Law; Glenn Anderson of Nashville, TN.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Bullock were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4PM with Bro. Bill Cowan officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

