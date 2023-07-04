County property tax rate set

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

The county’s property tax rate will remain unchanged from last year.

The proposed rate of $1.7331 was approved by commissioners during their June meeting Monday night (June 26).

The new rate will fund the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget which was also approved by commissioners during the meeting.

Of the $1.7331 rate, the county’s General Fund will receive $1.0323; Highway/Public Works .0515; General Purpose School .5143; General Debt Service .0700; Capital Projects .0650; Highway Capital Projects 0.

