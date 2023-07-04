Fair underway

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

The Smith County Fair is underway.

Pre-fair events were held Friday and Saturday with the official opening of the county fair held at 5 p.m., Monday (July 3).

The first night for carnival rides was Monday.

The fair continues through Saturday, July 8.

This year’s fair includes a fireworks display on Tuesday night (Fourth of July), free shows with admission, two demolition derby nights, as well as various events in the outdoor arena and various competitions at the agriculture center.

James Gang Amusements is providing the carnival rides again this year.