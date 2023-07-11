UNBELIEVABLE EXPERIENCE; Linder competes against world’s best at U.S. Women’s Open, Pebble Beach

By Shea Haile

Courier Sports

The prestigious and legendary U.S. Women’s Open included one of Smith County’s own last week as the event was held at California’s historic Pebble Beach golf course.

Carthage native and 2023 Gordonsville High School graduate Sophie Linder competed in the 78th U.S. Women’s Open.

Linder shot a combined 163 (19 over par) in the first two rounds of the event including a 77 in round one —–(5 over par).

On day two, Linder ended the second round with a score of 86 (14 over par). The 156 player field was trimmed after 36 holes (Round 2) as Linder was unable to make the cut.

However, the U.S. Women’s Open experience was something Linder cherished as the future Ole Miss golfer discussed her preparations for the event and surreal feeling of being on one of the sport’s biggest stages.

The Courier discussed with Linder her initial reaction to arriving at Pebble Beach and the preparation heading into the U.S. Women’s Open. Next week’s edition will feature a more in-depth reaction from Linder after competing against the world’s best.

“This is my fourth time trying to qualify for this event. So for me to get in when it is at Pebble Beach is just unreal,” said Linder. “I have dreamed of coming to this location. Now that I am here, it is reality. I am just still in awe — just looking around and driving around this place. It is amazing.”

