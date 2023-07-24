Obit – Reba Faye Preston Bellar

Reba Faye Preston Bellar was born into this world on February 17, 1931 in Gordonsville, Tennessee to the late David Preston and Dora Mae Cowan Preston. On July 12, 2023, the angels carried Reba to her New Eternal Home at the age of ninety-two years, four months, and twenty-five days.

Friends described Reba as “a great Southern lady with a heart of gold who was always ready to help anyone at any time”.

She married Frank F. Bellar in 1948 and they moved to Detroit, Michigan where Frank worked in the automobile factories.

Frank and Reba then moved to Cookeville to attend Tennessee Tech and then to Auburn, Alabama, where Frank graduated from the School of Veterinary Medicine.

Reba supported him by raising the children and working a series of jobs, including a dental assistant.

They eventually settled in Lafayette to begin a veterinary practice and raise their four children. Reba kept the books, worked the phone and the two-way radio to send him on calls all over Northern Tennessee and Southern Kentucky.

She became active in supporting the United Methodist Church and her new community. She served as the director of Learning Steps Pre-School for more than thirty years. Miss Reba, as she was often called, took great pride in teaching students at Learning Steps. She was President of the Garden Club, Treasurer of the Lafayette United Methodist Church for forty-two years, a chairman of both Macon Helps and Friends of Winding Stairs, a board member of Senior Citizens, and was a member of the Lafayette City Council. Reba also was a member of the Delta Kappa Gamma and Beta Sigma Phi sororities.

She loved maintaining her beautiful yard where she hosted many parties. Reba loved to paint water colors and supported the local arts community. Traveling was her other passion. Reba visited most of the United States including Alaska and Hawaii and many countries including Jamaica, the United Kingdom and Holland. Ms. Reba will be dearly missed by all that knew and loved her.

She is survived by; Sons, Frank "Rick" Bellar and wife, Linda, and Jim Bellar and wife, Kathy; Grandchildren, Trey Bellar and wife, Sarah, Tye Bellar and wife, Kindy, Aza Bellar and wife, Yang, and Mya Dunn and husband, Nathan; Great-Grandchildren, Leighton, Elise, Amelia, Savanah, Knox.