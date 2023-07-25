Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 07/27/23

FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made in the terms, conditions and payments made and provided for in the Deed of Trust dated May 15, 2020 and executed by WILLIAM B. SILCOX and wife, JOE A. SILCOX to James L. Bass, Trustee for Smith County Habitat for Humanity, Inc., which is of record in Record Book 376, Page 248, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made; the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable; payment not having been made as demanded; Jeremy Hassler, having been duly appointed as Successor Trustee, by instrument of record in Record Book 451, Page 346, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, and the said Jeremy Hassler, Successor Trustee having been requested to institute foreclosure proceedings by the lawful holder and owner of the indebtedness secured by the deed of trust, notice is hereby given that I, Jeremy Hassler, Successor Trustee, will on FRIDAY, AUGUST 11, 2023 at 10:00 A.M. (local time), at the Main Door of the Smith County Courthouse, in Carthage, Tennessee, sell at public outcry, to the highest, best and last bidder for cash, in bar of all equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land located in the Town of Carthage, First (1st) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEING 0.19 acre, more or less as shown on the Final Plat for the City of Carthage, as shown on the survey by Carlen J. Wiggins, Jr., RLS # 2323, dated 10-10-18, of record in Plat Cabinet D, Slide 185, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. BEING the same property vested in William, B Silcox and wife, Joe A. Silcox, by deed from Smith County Habitat for Humanity, Inc., of record in Record Book 376, Page 237, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. INTERESTED PARTY to whom notice is mailed: Smith County Habitat for Humanity, Inc. P. O. Box 58 Carthage, TN 37030 Citizens Savings & Loan c/o Kevin J. Jones, Esq. 1801 8th Ave, South Suite 100, Nashville, TN 37203 The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Said sale will be made subject to any and all taxes that may be a lien against the property and any prior deeds of trust or liens that may exist against the property. DATED this the 17th day of July, 2023. Jeremy Hassler Successor Trustee 226 Main Street North Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-1122 7-20-3t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Betty Elaine Adair Case # 80CH1-2023-PR-2724 Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of July, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Betty Elaine Adair, Deceased, who died on the 22nd day of June 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 18th day of July, 2023. Signed Sabrina Stacey Tarr, Personal Representative David Bass, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 7-27-2t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF James Timothy Cooper Case # 80CH1-2023-PR-2719 Notice is hereby given that on the 13th day of July, 2023, Letters of Administration in respect to the estate of James Timothy Cooper, Deceased, who died on the 5th day of June 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 13th day of July, 2023. Signed Tommie L. Cooper, Personal Representative Jamie D. Winkler, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 7-20-2t

IN THE CHANCERY COURT FOR SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AT CARTHAGE PROBATE DIVISION Lisa Kennedy, Pamela Scruggs, Michele Brown, James Dickerson, and Christopher Dickerson, Plaintiff, VS. The Unknown, Heirs, Beneficiaries, or Successors of Decedent, Evans Walker, Defendants, NO. CV8616 ORDER OF PUBLICATION In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Chancery Court, from the Plaintiffs’ Petition which is sworn to, that the Defendants, The Unknown, Heirs, Beneficiaries or Successors of Decedent, Evans Walker, have identities, names and locations that are all unknown and cannot be ascertained upon diligent inquiry. It is therefore Ordered, that said Defendants enter an appearance thirty (30) days after the last publication and file an Answer to Petitioners’ Petition, or judgment by default may be taken against said Defendants for the relief demanded upon in the Petitioners’ Petition. It is therefore ordered that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper published in the city of Carthage, Tennessee for four (4) consecutive weeks, commanding said Defendants to serve upon Turner Smith Evans, Plaintiffs’ attorney, whose address is 212 N. Castle Heights Ave., Lebanon, TN 37087, and file an answer to the petition with the Clerk and Master, Jessie Goad, at her office at 322 Justice Dr., Suite 105, Carthage, TN 37030, according to law. If you fail to do so judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the petition. The motion for default will be heard on the 15th day of September, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. or as soon thereafter as possible at the Hartsville/Trousdale Judicial Center, 303 East Main Street, Hartsville, TN 37074. Jessie Goad Chancery Court Clerk Attorney for Plaintiff Turner Smith Evans TRESSLER & ASSOCIATES, PLLC 212 N. Castle Heights Ave. Lebanon, TN 37087 7-13-4t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Joe Patton Lane, Jr. Case # 80CH1-2023-PR-2725 Notice is hereby given that on the 18th day of July, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Joe Patton Lane, Jr., Deceased, who died on the 10th day of May 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 18th day of July, 2023. Signed Alan B. Lane, Co-Personal Representative Brian B. Lane, Co-Personal Representative David B. Foutch, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 7-27-2t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Virginia Olive Doran McCall Case # 80CH1-2023-PR-2723 Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of July, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Virginia Olive Doran McCall, Deceased, who died on the 10th day of December 2022, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee.All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of July, 2023.SignedAlbert Burr McCall II, Co-Personal Representative Menda Elizabeth McCall Holmes, Co-Personal Representative John I. Harris, III, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 7-20-2t

FORECLOSURE NOTICE Default having been made in the terms, conditions and payments made and provided for in the Deed of Trust dated January 6, 2023 and executed by THE MERCHANT HOUSE, LLC., a Mississippi Limited liability corporation to Jeremy Hassler, Trustee for Robert E. Hewitt and wife, Gail S. Hewitt, which is of record in Record Book 441, Page 777, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is here made; the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable; payment not having been made as demanded; and the said Jeremy Hassler, Successor Trustee having been requested to institute foreclosure proceedings by the lawful holder and owner of the indebtedness secured by the deed of trust, notice is hereby given that I, Jeremy Hassler, Trustee, will, on FRIDAY, AUGUST 11, 2023 at 10:15 A.M. (local time), at the Main Door of the Smith County Courthouse, in Carthage, Tennessee, sell at public outcry, to the highest, best and last bidder for cash, in bar of all equities of redemption, homestead, dower and all other exemptions of every kind, all of which are expressly waived in said deed of trust, the following described tract or parcel of land located in the Town of South Carthage, Fourteenth (14th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, bounded and described as follows, to-wit: BEGINNING at a point on the East margin of Bradford Hill Road, said point being the common southwest corner of Lot No. 8 and the northwest corner of the subject property; thence running with the southerly line of Lot No. 8 South 56 degrees 11 minutes 56 seconds East 297.21 feet to a point; thence with the rear line of Lots No. 8 and 9 North 33 degrees 48 minutes 04 seconds East 296.11 feet to a point; thence South 69 degrees 10 minutes 40 seconds East 534.21 feet to an iron rod in a 10 inch hackberry; thence South 5 degrees 09 minutes 05 seconds West 74.54 feet to an iron rod in a 14 inch walnut; thence South 0 degrees 02 minutes 46 seconds East 89.06 feet to an iron rod in a 6 inch dogwood; thence South 4 degrees 59 minutes 43 seconds East 68.44 feet to an iron rod in a post; thence South 3 degrees 26 minutes 54 seconds West 47.90 feet to an iron rod in a 6 inch elm; thence South 9 degrees 04 minutes 53 seconds West 129.30 feet to an iron rod in a forked elm; thence South 13 degrees 57 minutes 27 seconds West 94.46 feet to an iron rod in a 23 inch ash; thence South 86 degrees 22 minutes 21 seconds West 136.34 feet to an iron rod in a post; thence North 59 degrees 58 minutes 18 seconds West 652.27 feet to a point at the rear line of Lot No. 7; thence with the rear line of Lot No. 7 North 33 degrees 48 minutes 04 seconds East 100.04 feet to a point; thence with the North line of Lot No. 7 56 degrees 11 minutes 56 seconds West 299.25 feet to a point on the East side of Bradford Hill Road; thence with the easterly margin of Bradford Hill Road 50.04 feet to the point of BEGINNING, containing 7.88 acres, more or less, and being further described as Tract # 11 on the survey of Sircy Property, a plat of record in Plat Book 3, page 152 (Slide A 133), said register’s office. BEING the same property vested in The Merchant House, LLC, by deed from Robert E. Hewitt and wife, Gail S. Hewitt, of record in Record Book 441, Page 774, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee. INTERESTED PARTY to whom notice is mailed: Mr. Jonathan S. Miller 128 Hewitt Lane Brush Creek, TN 38547 Mrs. Meagan Miller 128 Hewitt Lane Brush Creek, TN 38547 The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. Said sale will be made subject to any and all taxes that may be a lien against the property and any prior deeds of trust or liens that may exist against the property. DATED this the 17th day of July, 2023. Jeremy Hassler Successor Trustee 226 Main Street North Carthage, TN 37030 (615) 735-1122 7-20-3t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided in a certain Deed of Trust dated May 29, 2007, executed by Robert F. Neely, Jr., married, to Michelle Wood as Trustee, for the benefit of CitiFinancial Services, Inc., of record in Book 172, Page 518, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, conveying certain real property therein described, and Edward D. Russell of The SR Law Group, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee in Book RB527, Page 907, at Instrument No. 23001069 of record in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee; WHEREAS, the said Deed of Trust was last assigned to U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE OF LB-RANCH SERIES V TRUST (“Holder”), c/o SN Servicing Corporation, its attorney in fact, the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable to Holder, Holder has requested foreclosure proceedings to be instituted; and as provided in said Deed of Trust, Edward D. Russell of The SR Law Group, will by virtue of the power and authority vested as Substitute Trustee, on August 31, 2023, at or about 2:00 PM, local time, at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, sell to the highest bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all other exemptions which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid taxes, if any, the following described property in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 2nd Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to-wit: Being at iron pin in Defeated Creek Acres Subdivision on East side of McClures Bend Road; thence N 26-02-00 E 28.40 ft. with said road to point; thence S 65-05-00 E 10 ft. to point; thence N 24-56-00 E 102.09 feet with said road to iron pin; thence S 66-32-50 E 292.87 feet to iron pin; thence S 35-47-55 W 178.89 feet to iron pin at Defeated Creek Acres; thence N 57-07-10 W 272.21 feet to the point of BEGINNING containing 0.99 acres, more or less as shown on survey by Carroll Carman, Tennessee Number 910, Carthage, Tennessee, dated May 2, 1990. Being the same fee simple property conveyed by deed from Stephen Claywell and Darlene Claywell, husband and wife, to Robert F. Neely, Jr., dated 06/29/2001, recorded on 07/09/2001 in or Book 38, Page 670 in Smith County Records, State of TN. Parcel ID: 027 046.11 000 Common Property Address: 54 Harris Hollow Road, Carthage, TN 37030 THE SALE OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, AND IS FURTHER SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF ANY TENANT(S) OR OTHER PARTIES OR ENTITIES IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY. ANY REPRESENTATION CONCERNING ANY ASPECT OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY BY A THIRD PARTY IS NOT THE REPRESENTATION/RESPONSIBILITY OF TRUSTEE(S)/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE(S) OR THEIR OFFICE. THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ANY UNPAID TAXES, IF ANY, ANY PRIOR LIENS OR ENCUMBRANCES, LEASES, EASEMENTS AND ALL OTHER MATTERS WHICH TAKE PRIORITY OVER THE DEED OF TRUST UNDER WHICH THIS FORECLOSURE SALE IS CONDUCTED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE PRIORITY OF ANY FIXTURE FILING. IF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY/INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, OR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT ARE LISTED AS INTERESTED PARTIES IN THE ADVERTISEMENT, THEN THE NOTICE OF THIS FORECLOSURE IS BEING GIVEN TO THEM, AND THE SALE WILL BE SUBJECT TO THE APPLICABLE GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY, ALL AS REQUIRED BY 26 U.S.C. 7425 AND T.C.A. 67-1-1433. THE NOTICE REQUIREMENTS OF T.C.A. 35-5-101 ET SEQ. HAVE BEEN MET. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF YOU PURCHASE A PROPERTY AT THE FORECLOSURE SALE, THE ENTIRE PURCHASE PRICE IS DUE AND PAYABLE AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE AUCTION IN THE FORM OF A CERTIFIED/BANK CHECK MADE PAYABLE TO OR ENDORSED TO THE SR LAW GROUP. NO PERSONAL CHECKS WILL BE ACCEPTED. TO THIS END, YOU MUST BRING SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO OUTBID THE LENDER AND ANY OTHER BIDDERS. INSUFFICIENT FUNDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. AMOUNTS RECEIVED IN EXCESS OF THE WINNING BID WILL BE REFUNDED TO THE SUCCESSFUL PURCHASER AT THE TIME THE FORECLOSURE DEED IS DELIVERED. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Robert F. Neely, Jr.; OneMain Financial Group, LLC THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. This day, July 24, 2023. Edward D. Russell, Substitute Trustee, The SR Law Group, PO Box 128, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121 (615) 559-3190; [email protected] 7-27-3t

SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S NOTICE OF SALE Sale at public auction will be on August 10, 2023, at or about 2:00 PM, local time, at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, pursuant to the Deed of Trust executed by Mitchell Travis Ridiner, a single man, and Melissa D Ridiner, to Rudy Title & Escrow, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., solely as nominee for CMG Mortgage, Inc. dba CMG Financial dated February 14, 2020, and recorded in Book 371, Page 352, Instrument No. 20000531, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee (“Deed of Trust”), conducted by Padgett Law Group, having been appointed Substitute Trustee, all of record in the Smith County Register’s Office. Default in the performance of the covenants, terms, and conditions of said Deed of Trust has been made; and the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable. Party entitled to enforce the debt: AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC Other interested parties: None The hereinafter described real property located in Smith County will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, prior liens and encumbrances of record: Legal Description: A CERTAIN TRACT OR PARCEL OF LAND SITUATE AND LYING IN THE 12TH CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE, AND BEING BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN IN THE WEST MARGIN OF SOUTH LOVERS LANE, SAID PIN BEING THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE CHRISTOPHER FERRELL PROPERTY AND THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED, THENCE WITH SAID MARGIN OF SAID ROAD SOUTH 05 DEGREES 18 MINUTES 01 SECONDS WEST 150.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SAID PIN BEING THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THE DIANA ROLLINS PROPERTY AND THE SOUTHEAST CORNER OF THE TRACT HEREIN DESCRIBED, THENCE LEAVING WEST MARGIN OF SOUTH LOVERS LANE AND RUNNING NORTH 83 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 14 SECONDS WEST 289.46 FEET TO AN IRON PIN IN THE EAST BOUNDARY LINE OF THE CHRISTOPHER FERRELL PROPERTY, THENCE WITH SAID FERRELL PROPERTY AS FOLLOWS: NORTH 04 DEGREES 29 MINUTES 28 SECONDS EAST 150.00 FEET TO AN IRON PIN, SOUTH 83 DEGREES 58 MINUTES 43 SECONDS EAST 291.58 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING AND CONTAINING 1.00 ACRE MORE OR LESS BY SURVEY DATED OCTOBER 12, 2009, PAUL BURTON CROCKETT, TENNESSEE NO. 1394 OF CROCKETT SURVEYING, 427 PARK AVENUE, LEBANON, TN. 37087 (615)444-6693., JOB NO. 09 9666 WC. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO MITCHELL TRAVIS RIDINER AND MELISSA DEANNE RIDINER BY DEED RECORDED SIMULTANEOUSLY HEREWITH IN BOOK 371, PAGE 350 OR INSTRUMENT NO. 20000530, REGISTER`S OFFICE FOR SMITH COUNTY. Street Address: The street address of the property is believed to be 20 South Lovers Lane, Lebanon, TN 37090, but such address is not part of the legal description of the property. In the event of any discrepancy, the legal description herein shall control. Map/Parcel Number: 050 019.04 Current owner(s) of Record: Mitchell Travis Ridiner and Melissa Deanne Ridiner, This sale is subject to all matters shown on any applicable recorded Plat or Plan; any unpaid taxes and assessments; any restrictive covenants, easements or setback lines that may be applicable; rights of redemption, equity, statutory or otherwise, not otherwise waived in the Deed of Trust, including rights of redemption of any government agency, state or federal; and any and all prior deeds of trust, liens, dues, assessments, encumbrances, defects, adverse claims and other matters that may take priority over the Deed of Trust upon which this foreclosure sale is conducted or are not extinguished by this Foreclosure Sale. THE PROPERTY IS SOLD WITHOUT ANY REPRESENTATIONS OR WARRANTIES, EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED, RELATING TO TITLE, MARKETABILITY OF TITLE, POSSESSION, QUIET ENJOYMENT OR THE LIKE AND FITNESS FOR A GENERAL OR PARTICULAR USE OR PURPOSE. The title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to adjourn the sale to another time certain or to another day, time, and place certain, without further publication upon announcement on the day, time, and place of sale set forth above or any subsequent adjourned day, time, and place of sale. If you purchase a property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of a certified check made payable to or endorsed to Padgett Law Group. No personal checks will be accepted. To this end, you must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT, AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Padgett Law Group, Substitute Trustee6267 Old Water Oak Road, Suite 203 Tallahassee, FL 32312 (850) 422-2520 (telephone) (850) 422-2567 (facsimile) [email protected] PLG# 22-005872-4 7-20-3t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 21, 2012, executed by TIMOTHY SAVILLE conveying certain real property therein described to FNC TITLE SERVICES, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded January 16, 2013, in Deed Book 257, Page 675; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB2 who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: LYING AND BEING IN THE SEVENTH (7TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BEING BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY LARRY L. BRIGGS SR., ET UX MARGARET A. BRIGGS, LARRY L. BRIGGS JR., TERRY L. BRIGGS (DEED BOOK 129, PAGE 412); ON THE EAST AND WEST BY THE REMAINING PROPERTY OF MARILYN LEE SAVILLE (DEED BOOK 115, PAGE 28, ON THE SOUTH BY JENKINS HILL ROAD; AND BEING MORE PRECISELY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN FOUND IN THE NORTH MARGIN OF JENKINS HILL ROAD APPROX. 1380 FEET EAST OF THE INTERSECTION WITH KYLE HOLLOW LANE, BEING A SOUTHEAST CORNER OF MARILYN SAVILLE`S (DEED BOOK 115, PAGE 28) REMAINING PROPERTY, BEING THE ORIGINAL SOUTHWEST CORNER OF MARILYN SAVILLE (DEED BOOK 115, PAGE 28) AND NOW BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THIS TRACT; THENCE WITH MARILYN SAVILLE`S EAST FENCE LINE N 32 DEG. 27` 31” E, 289.46 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET AT A FENCE CORNER; THENCE CONTINUING WITH MARILYN SAVILLE`S EAST LINE N 01 DEG. 41` 27” E, 474.37 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET FOR THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THIS TRACT; THENCE WITH BRIGGS` SOUTH FENCE LINE S 80 DEG. 00` 57” E, 216.75 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET FOR THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT; THENCE WITH MARILYN SAVILLE`S WEST LINE S 08 DEG. 24` 41” SECONDS E, 648.57 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE CONTINUING WITH MARILYN SAVILLE`S WEST LINE S 24 DEG. 46` 20” W, 131.09 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF JENKINS HILL ROAD FOR 3 COURSES (1) N 79 DEG. 31` 37” W, 87.81 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE (2) N 80 DEG. 15` 15” W, 180.56 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE (3) N 78 DEG. 08` 22” W, 161.91 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING 227,800 SQUARE FEET OR 5.23 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS AS SURVEYED BY MICHAEL C. ROBERTS, RLS NUMBER 2064 ON NOVEMBER 10, 2011. Parcel ID: 098-044.08-000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 27 JENKINS HILL RD, ALEXANDRIA, TN 37012. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): TIMOTHY SAVILLE OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY LLC , DISCOVER BANK , SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 1661 International Drive, Suite 400 Memphis, TN 38120 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (470) 508-9401 7-27-3t

LEGAL NOTICE East Tennessee Natural Gas, LLC Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Docket No. CP23-516-000 Notice is hereby given that on July 18, 2023, East Tennessee Natural Gas, LLC (ETNG) submitted to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) an Abbreviated Application for Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity and Related Authorizations for its proposed Ridgeline Expansion Project in FERC Docket No. CP23-516-000 (Application). ETNG proposes to construct, install, own, operate and maintain the Ridgeline Expansion Project (Ridgeline), an expansion of Enbridge’s existing ETNG system. Ridgeline is designed to provide transportation of natural gas to Tennessee Valley Authority’s (TVA) Kingston Fossil Plant Site as the utility continues to transition to a lower-carbon future while providing affordable energy to homes and businesses. Specifically, ETNG proposes to perform the following activities: • Construction and installation of approximately 114 miles of 30-inch diameter pipeline through Trousdale, Smith, Jackson, Putnam, Overton, Fentress, and Morgan Counties, Tennessee; • Construction and installation of an approximately 8 miles of 24-inch diameter lateral pipeline in Morgan and Roane Counties, Tennessee with connection to TVA’s Kingston Fossil Plant Site; and • Construction of one electric-powered compressor station (coupled with natural gas turbines as backup to the electric- powered compressor station) with solar-power offsets in Trousdale County, Tennessee. The majority of the proposed route for Ridgeline will be located within the existing ETNG system’s right-of-way, where possible, to minimize impacts to landowners and the environment. The compressor station will be built south of Hartsville, Tennessee near Enbridge’s existing Texas Eastern Transmission, LP and ETNG pipeline systems. Pending a positive final investment decision and the approval and receipt of all necessary permits, construction would begin in 2025 with a target in-service date of Fall 2026. Notice of the Application will be mailed to affected landowners, and municipal, state and federal governments and agencies involved in the Ridgeline project. A copy of the application and related resource reports are on file in the following public libraries and/or municipal and county offices: ETNG Ridgeline Library List–Trousdale County, Fred A. Vaught Memorial Library, 211 White Oak Street, Hartsville, TN 37074; Smith County, Smith County Public Library, 215 Main Street N, Carthage, TN 37030; Jackson County, Charles Ralph Holland Memorial Library, P.O. Box 647, 205 W Hull Ave, Gainesboro, TN 38562; Putnam County, Putnam County Library, 50 East Broad St., Cookeville, TN 38501; Overton County, Millard Oakley Public Library / Overton County Public Library, 107 E Main St., Livingston, TN 38570; Fentress County, Fentress County Public Library, 306 South Main St., Jamestown, TN 38556; Morgan County, Wartburg Public Library, P.O. Box 366, 514 Spring St., Wartburg, TN 37887; Roane County, Kingston Public Library, 1004 Bradford Way, Kingston, TN 37763. For further information on becoming an intervenor in the FERC process and/ or to obtain FERC’s pamphlet entitled “An Interstate Natural Gas Pipeline on My Land? What Do I Need to Know?” visit FERC’s website (www.ferc.gov) or contact FERC’s Office of External Affairs at (202) 502-6088 or the toll free ETNG Ridgeline landowner hotline at 1-866-569-6267. For more information, please contact: Peter Cassan, Senior Right of Way and Lands Advisor, East Tennessee Natural Gas, LLC, 1-866-569-6267. www.enbridge.com/ridgeline

PUBLIC NOTICE The Town of South Carthage will conduct a public hearing on Thursday August 3, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. The purpose of this hearing is to solicit comments from the public on the passage of the following Ordinances: Joey Nixon – Mayor 1. Ordinance # 23-430 – Change the zoning classifi cation of 45 Lebanon Highway from R-1, Low Density Residential, to C-2 Highway Commercial 2. First Reading Ordinance 23-431 Increase Purchasing Limits 3. First Reading Ordinance 23-432 Amend Zoning Ordinance – Accessory Apartments The hearing will be held in the Hughes Building on South Main Street. Following the public hearing the Town of South Carthage Board of Mayor and Aldermen will meet in regularsession. All interested citizens are encouraged to attend.

August 3rd Board Meeting For Cordell Hull Utility District Board members will be voting on a rate increase at the regular scheduled meeting on Thursday, August 3rd, at 6:00 p.m. NOTICE

BID NOTICE The Smith County Sheriff’s Offi ce is requesting bids for a Jail and Court Facility Security System and Camera Upgrades. Sealed bids will be received until August 30, 2023, at 12:00 PM, in the offi ce of the Smith County Sheriff’s offi ce and will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time. Specifi cations may be obtained by contacting Chief Eugene Roberts at the Smith County Sheriff’s Offi ce. Bids may be submitted in person or by mail to 322 Justice Drive Carthage, TN 37030 Attn: Chief Euguene Roberts They must be sealed and clearly marked BID on the outside of the envelope/package. Any bids received after the scheduled closing time for receipt of bids will be returned to the bidder unopened. Any questions pertaining to the bid can be directed to Chief Eugene Roberts at 615-735-2626 or chief@ smithcountytn.gov. Jail and Court Facility Security System and Camera Upgrades It is the policy of the Smith County Government not to discriminate on the basisof race, color, national origin, age, sex, or disability. Smith County is an Equal Opportunity Provider and Employer. With all regards to all aspects of this contract, contractor certifi es and warrants it will comply with this policy. Smith County reserves the right to reject any or all bids.

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Before the council meeting, there will be a beer board meeting at 5:00 p.m. and a public hearing at 5:15 p.m. to cover: Budget Amendment BA-20230713-1, C0-20230713 – ordinance increasing water rates, & speed limits down Main Street. The meetings will take place at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage and is open to the public. Stephen Babcock, Mayor of Carthage

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Smith County, Tennessee Smith County Highway Department is accepting bids for the resurfacing of three TDOT State Aid Routes, Total Project Length 12.253 miles. Bids should be submitted by August 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to the “Smith County Highway Department, 200 JMZ Drive, Gordonsville, TN 38563.” Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Bid – Bradford Hills Road, Buffalo Road / Lakeside Drive, and Rawls Creek Road – Resurfacing Project” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor, materials and performing all work required for the resurfacing of Bradford Hills Road, Buffalo Road / Lakeside Drive, and Rawls Creek Road described herein and as specifi ed in the plans. Smith County reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of Smith County. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine. All bidders must have a current Tennessee Contractor’s License. Contractors must demonstrate compliance with Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, Paragraph 119 by providing evidence of a license in the appropriate classifi cation before your bid can be considered. The failure of any bidder to comply with all of the provisions of TCA § 62-6-119 shall disqualify such bid. All bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classifi cation of the bidding contractor and sub-contractor on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; otherwise, the bid shall not be opened or considered. No award of any contract will be made to any fi rm or individual that is currently debarred by the State of Tennessee or the Federal Highway Administration. 80SAR1-S8-016 S.A. 80039 (1) – Bradford Hills Road 80SAR1-S8-018 S.A. 80016 (5) – Buffalo Road / Lakeside Drive 80SAR1-S8-017 S.A. 80025 (3) – Rawls Creek Road Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations: 1. Smith County Highway Department 2. Collier Engineering Company, Inc. 3. Dodge Data Analytics 4. Builder’s Exchange of TN 5. Tennessee Road Builders Association 6. iSqFt, Inc. / CMD Group / Construct Connect Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be obtained from Collier Engineering Company, 2949 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 (615) 331-1441 upon receipt of a $100.00 non-refundable deposit (NO CASH). Mickey Barrett, Superintendent Smith County Highway Department

Grand Jury Notice “It is the duty of your Grand Jurors to investigate any public offense which they know or have reason to believe has been committed and which is triabl or indictable in this county. Any person having knowledge or proof that such an offense has been committed may apply to testify before the Grand Jury subject to the provisions of Tennessee Code Annotated, 40-12-105. The foreperson in this count is presently Shannon Brinkley. The Grand Jury will next meet on Monday, August 7, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. You may be prosecuted for perjury for any oral or written statement which you make under oath to the Grand Jury, when you know the statement to be false, and when the statement touches on a matter material to the point in question.” Tommy Turner Smith County Circuit Court Clerk 322 Justice Drive Carthage, Tennessee 37030 7-27-23(2t)

PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE CHANCERY COURT OF SMITH COUNTY THE STATE OF TENNESSEE The State of Tennessee For the use and benefi t of Smith County, TN, Plaintiff Vs. CIVIL ACTION # 8559 Delinquent Tax Payers for 2020 Real Estate NON-RESIDENT NOTICES In this action, it appearing to the satisfaction of the Clerk and Master from the Plaintiff’s Complaint, which is sworn to that the following defendants whose whereabouts and address are unknown, that a diligent attempt has been made to locate said defendants and that the ordinary process of law cannot be served; it is therefore, ORDERED that publication be made in the Carthage Courier, a newspaper of general circulation published in the County of Smith in the State of Tennessee for four (4) consecutives weeks commanding said defendants to serve upon Jeremiah Hassler, Attorney at Law, whose address is P.O. Box 409, Carthage, Tennessee 37030, a copy of an Answer to Complaint on or before the 5th day of September, 2023, also fi le an Answer to the Complaint with the Clerk and Master at her offi ce at 322 Justice Dr., Suite 105, Carthage, TN 37030, according to law. If you fail to do so Judgment by Default will be taken against you, the said defendants for the relief demanded in the Complaint on the 15th day of September, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. in the Chancery Court of Smith County at the Trousdale County Justice Center, Hartsville, TN. The said defendants are listed as follows: This the 10th day of July, 2023. Jessie Goad, Clerk and Master Jeremiah Hassler, Smith County Delinquent Tax Attorney 2020 REAL ESTATE District, Map, & Parcel Property Address Christian Michael Etux Dorothy 05-015-012.04 Gladdice Rd Crawford Hugo 11-044-018.00 341 Sullivans Bend Rd Cremer Michael P 06-012-019.00 25 Little Creek Rd Elliott Renee R Etvir Kevin 16-071-012.05 677 Cookeville Hwy Ezell Dorris W 19-097F-A-097G-036.00 4 Bradley Ln Gregory Shane Etux Hazel 03-032-006.01 5 Smith Branch Cir King Frank & Edwards Marion 01-053E-E-003.00 201 First Ave W King Frank Etux Ida 01-053E-E-002.01 First Ave W