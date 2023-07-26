New ownership for historic hotel

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Hotel Walton has a new owner.

The historical hotel was purchased by Snow Creek Properties last Monday (July 17).

Carthage resident John Leftwich Jr. purchased the hotel in the spring of 2020 from C.D. “Digger” Poindexter (Poindexter Realty and Auction).

Through the years, the historic hotel underwent extensive renovations while owned by Poindexter.

Leftwich added new furniture and made additional renovations.

The hotel is commonly referred to by local residents as the “Walton Hotel”.

In addition to guest rooms, the hotel includes three rental parcels, two attached storefronts and a kitchen/dinning hall located at the rear of the hotel.

The storefronts are occupied by ROCKABILLY Coffee Shop and Stephanie McCaleb Interiors. Wildflower Nutrition is located in the kitchen/dining area.

The hotel includes 10 guest rooms and two meeting rooms and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

