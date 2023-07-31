Obit – Mrs. Helen Fay Ezell

Mrs. Helen Fay Ezell, age 77, of Lancaster, TN, passed away on Friday, July 28, 2023.

Mrs. Ezell was born December 11, 1945, a daughter of the late Herlon “Smiley” Glover and Virginia Smith Glover. She was preceded in death by infant son; Kevin Herd and by brother; Bobby Glover.

Helen is survived by her beloved husband of 36 years; Rick Ezell of Lancaster, TN. Children; Ken (Holly) Herd of Fayetteville, TN, and Stacy (Jessica) Herd of Buffalo Valley, TN. Grandchildren; Hailey (Elijah) Schuette, Nathan Herd, Kyle Herd, and Lucas Herd. Brother; Jerry (Evelyn) Glover of Algood, TN, and Sister; Dorothy (David) Elrod of Buffalo Valley, TN.

After retiring from Dana, she enjoyed spending time with her family and especially loved being a grandma. She also took pride in tending to her lawn and flowerbeds. Also, by popular opinion, she may have made the best banana pudding you’ve ever eaten.

Helen was a member of the Long Branch Community Church for 33 years. She was a devoted member that brought joy to many of her fellow congregates. Her love for Jesus was evident in the life she lived and the testimonies she shared. She had the ability to touch the lives of those around her and made a difference in many.

We have no doubt that she is in heaven with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. She would say to you this day if you wish to see her again it will only happen if you find salvation through Jesus.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Ezell were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Monday, July 31, 2023 at 1PM with Ricky Dickson delivering the eulogy and Bro. Steve Waller officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

