Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/10/23

NOTICE AMANDA BUDZIAK The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to declare your children to be dependent and neglected. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Laura Beth Whitley, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 319-0127, an Answer to the Petition filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 26th day of September, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 8-03-4t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Default having been made in the terms, conditions, and payments provided in a certain Deed of Trust dated May 29, 2007, executed by Robert F. Neely, Jr., married, to Michelle Wood as Trustee, for the benefit of CitiFinancial Services, Inc., of record in Book 172, Page 518, in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, conveying certain real property therein described, and Edward D. Russell of The SR Law Group, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee in Book RB527, Page 907, at Instrument No. 23001069 of record in the Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee; WHEREAS, the said Deed of Trust was last assigned to U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE OF LB-RANCH SERIES V TRUST (“Holder”), c/o SN Servicing Corporation, its attorney in fact, the entire indebtedness having been declared due and payable to Holder, Holder has requested foreclosure proceedings to be instituted; and as provided in said Deed of Trust, Edward D. Russell of The SR Law Group, will by virtue of the power and authority vested as Substitute Trustee, on August 31, 2023, at or about 2:00 PM, local time, at the Smith County Courthouse, 211 North Main Street, Carthage, TN 37030, sell to the highest bidder for cash, free from the equity of redemption, homestead, and dower, and all other exemptions which are expressly waived, and subject to any unpaid taxes, if any, the following described property in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 2nd Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, more particularly described as follows, to-wit: Being at iron pin in Defeated Creek Acres Subdivision on East side of McClures Bend Road; thence N 26-02-00 E 28.40 ft. with said road to point; thence S 65-05-00 E 10 ft. to point; thence N 24-56-00 E 102.09 feet with said road to iron pin; thence S 66-32-50 E 292.87 feet to iron pin; thence S 35-47-55 W 178.89 feet to iron pin at Defeated Creek Acres; thence N 57-07-10 W 272.21 feet to the point of BEGINNING containing 0.99 acres, more or less as shown on survey by Carroll Carman, Tennessee Number 910, Carthage, Tennessee, dated May 2, 1990. Being the same fee simple property conveyed by deed from Stephen Claywell and Darlene Claywell, husband and wife, to Robert F. Neely, Jr., dated 06/29/2001, recorded on 07/09/2001 in or Book 38, Page 670 in Smith County Records, State of TN. Parcel ID: 027 046.11 000 Common Property Address: 54 Harris Hollow Road, Carthage, TN 37030 THE SALE OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY IS WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, AND IS FURTHER SUBJECT TO THE RIGHT OF ANY TENANT(S) OR OTHER PARTIES OR ENTITIES IN POSSESSION OF THE PROPERTY. ANY REPRESENTATION CONCERNING ANY ASPECT OF THE SUBJECT PROPERTY BY A THIRD PARTY IS NOT THE REPRESENTATION/RESPONSIBILITY OF TRUSTEE(S)/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE(S) OR THEIR OFFICE. THIS SALE IS SUBJECT TO ANY UNPAID TAXES, IF ANY, ANY PRIOR LIENS OR ENCUMBRANCES, LEASES, EASEMENTS AND ALL OTHER MATTERS WHICH TAKE PRIORITY OVER THE DEED OF TRUST UNDER WHICH THIS FORECLOSURE SALE IS CONDUCTED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE PRIORITY OF ANY FIXTURE FILING. IF THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF THE TREASURY/INTERNAL REVENUE SERVICE, THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE, OR THE STATE OF TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF LABOR AND WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT ARE LISTED AS INTERESTED PARTIES IN THE ADVERTISEMENT, THEN THE NOTICE OF THIS FORECLOSURE IS BEING GIVEN TO THEM, AND THE SALE WILL BE SUBJECT TO THE APPLICABLE GOVERNMENTAL ENTITIES RIGHT TO REDEEM THE PROPERTY, ALL AS REQUIRED BY 26 U.S.C. 7425 AND T.C.A. 67-1-1433. THE NOTICE REQUIREMENTS OF T.C.A. 35-5-101 ET SEQ. HAVE BEEN MET. THE RIGHT IS RESERVED TO ADJOURN THE DAY OF THE SALE TO ANOTHER DAY, TIME AND PLACE CERTAIN WITHOUT FURTHER PUBLICATION, UPON ANNOUNCEMENT AT THE TIME AND PLACE FOR THE SALE SET FORTH ABOVE. THE TRUSTEE/SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE RESERVES THE RIGHT TO RESCIND THE SALE. IF YOU PURCHASE A PROPERTY AT THE FORECLOSURE SALE, THE ENTIRE PURCHASE PRICE IS DUE AND PAYABLE AT THE CONCLUSION OF THE AUCTION IN THE FORM OF A CERTIFIED/BANK CHECK MADE PAYABLE TO OR ENDORSED TO THE SR LAW GROUP. NO PERSONAL CHECKS WILL BE ACCEPTED. TO THIS END, YOU MUST BRING SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO OUTBID THE LENDER AND ANY OTHER BIDDERS. INSUFFICIENT FUNDS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED. AMOUNTS RECEIVED IN EXCESS OF THE WINNING BID WILL BE REFUNDED TO THE SUCCESSFUL PURCHASER AT THE TIME THE FORECLOSURE DEED IS DELIVERED. OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: Robert F. Neely, Jr.; OneMain Financial Group, LLC THIS IS AN ATTEMPT TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. This day, July 24, 2023. Edward D. Russell, Substitute Trustee, The SR Law Group, PO Box 128, Mt. Juliet, TN 37121 (615) 559-3190; [email protected] 7-27-3t

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE WHEREAS, default has occurred in the performance of the covenants, terms and conditions of a Deed of Trust dated December 21, 2012, executed by TIMOTHY SAVILLE conveying certain real property therein described to FNC TITLE SERVICES, LLC, as Trustee, as same appears of record in the Register`s Office of Smith County, Tennessee recorded January 16, 2013, in Deed Book 257, Page 675; and WHEREAS, the beneficial interest of said Deed of Trust was last transferred and assigned to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB2 who is now the owner of said debt; and WHEREAS, the undersigned,Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, having been appointed as Substitute Trustee by instrument to be filed for record in the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. NOW, THEREFORE, notice is hereby given that the entire indebtedness has been declared due and payable, and that the undersigned, Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, as Substitute Trustee or his duly appointed agent, by virtue of the power, duty and authority vested and imposed upon said Substitute Trustee will, on August 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM at the Front Steps of the Smith County Courthouse, Carthage, Tennessee, proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash or certified funds ONLY, the following described property situated in Smith County, Tennessee, to wit: LYING AND BEING IN THE SEVENTH (7TH) CIVIL DISTRICT OF SMITH COUNTY, TENNESSEE AND BEING BOUNDED AND DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS, TO-WIT: BOUNDED ON THE NORTH BY LARRY L. BRIGGS SR., ET UX MARGARET A. BRIGGS, LARRY L. BRIGGS JR., TERRY L. BRIGGS (DEED BOOK 129, PAGE 412); ON THE EAST AND WEST BY THE REMAINING PROPERTY OF MARILYN LEE SAVILLE (DEED BOOK 115, PAGE 28, ON THE SOUTH BY JENKINS HILL ROAD; AND BEING MORE PRECISELY DESCRIBED AS BEGINNING ON AN IRON PIN FOUND IN THE NORTH MARGIN OF JENKINS HILL ROAD APPROX. 1380 FEET EAST OF THE INTERSECTION WITH KYLE HOLLOW LANE, BEING A SOUTHEAST CORNER OF MARILYN SAVILLE`S (DEED BOOK 115, PAGE 28) REMAINING PROPERTY, BEING THE ORIGINAL SOUTHWEST CORNER OF MARILYN SAVILLE (DEED BOOK 115, PAGE 28) AND NOW BEING THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF THIS TRACT; THENCE WITH MARILYN SAVILLE`S EAST FENCE LINE N 32 DEG. 27` 31” E, 289.46 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET AT A FENCE CORNER; THENCE CONTINUING WITH MARILYN SAVILLE`S EAST LINE N 01 DEG. 41` 27” E, 474.37 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET FOR THE NORTHWEST CORNER OF THIS TRACT; THENCE WITH BRIGGS` SOUTH FENCE LINE S 80 DEG. 00` 57” E, 216.75 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET FOR THE NORTHEAST CORNER OF THIS TRACT; THENCE WITH MARILYN SAVILLE`S WEST LINE S 08 DEG. 24` 41” SECONDS E, 648.57 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE CONTINUING WITH MARILYN SAVILLE`S WEST LINE S 24 DEG. 46` 20” W, 131.09 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE WITH THE NORTH MARGIN OF JENKINS HILL ROAD FOR 3 COURSES (1) N 79 DEG. 31` 37” W, 87.81 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE (2) N 80 DEG. 15` 15” W, 180.56 FEET TO AN IRON PIN SET; THENCE (3) N 78 DEG. 08` 22” W, 161.91 FEET TO AN IRON PIN FOUND AT THE BEGINNING, CONTAINING 227,800 SQUARE FEET OR 5.23 ACRES OF LAND, MORE OR LESS AS SURVEYED BY MICHAEL C. ROBERTS, RLS NUMBER 2064 ON NOVEMBER 10, 2011. Parcel ID: 098-044.08-000 PROPERTY ADDRESS: The street address of the property is believed to be 27 JENKINS HILL RD, ALEXANDRIA, TN 37012. In the event of any discrepancy between this street address and the legal description of the property, the legal description shall control. CURRENT OWNER(S): TIMOTHY SAVILLE OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES: FORD MOTOR CREDIT COMPANY LLC , DISCOVER BANK , SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT The sale of the above-described property shall be subject to all matters shown on any recorded plat; any unpaid taxes; any restrictive covenants, easements or set-back lines that may be applicable; any prior liens or encumbrances as well as any priority created by a fixture filing; and to any matter that an accurate survey of the premises might disclose. This property is being sold with the express reservation that it is subject to confirmation by the lender or Substitute Trustee. This sale may be rescinded at any time. The right is reserved to adjourn the day of the sale to another day, time, and place certain without further publication, upon announcement at the time and place for the sale set forth above. All right and equity of redemption, statutory or otherwise, homestead, and dower are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The Property is sold as is, where is, without representations or warranties of any kind, including fitness for a particular use or purpose. THIS LAW FIRM IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Rubin Lublin TN, PLLC, Substitute Trustee 1661 International Drive, Suite 400 Memphis, TN 38120 rlselaw.com/property-listing Tel: (877) 813-0992 Fax: (470) 508-9401 7-27-3t

PUBLIC HEARING TO BE HELD ON SMITH COUNTY LANDFILL 2.4 ACRE EXPANSION The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), Division of Solid Waste Management (DSWM), will conduct a public hearing Thursday, August 31, 2023 to receive comments on its tentative decision to issue a solid waste disposal facility permit major modification for Smith County Landfill. The facility, identified as Smith County Landfill (SNL800000227), is located in Smith County at 370 Landfill Road, Carthage, Tennessee (latitude 36.2681 N/longitude 85.9402 W). This permit would allow construction, operation, closure, and post-closure care of the Class I disposal facility for the disposal of domestic wastes, commercial wastes, institutional wastes, municipal solid wastes, bulky wastes, landscaping and land clearing wastes, industrial wastes, construction/demolition wastes, farming wastes, shredded automobile tires, dead animals, and approved special wastes. No hazardous wastes, as regulated by the Tennessee Hazardous Waste Management Act (Tennessee Code Annotated, Section 68-212-101, et. seq.) and the Rules adopted pursuant to the Act, shall be accepted for disposal at this facility. The official responsible for operation of the facility is Mr. Johnny Lee, Director of Solid Waste Management for Smith County, Smith County Landfill, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030 (615-683-7927). DSWM has made a preliminary determination that this proposal meets the applicable requirements of Tennessee Rule Chapter 0400-11-01, Solid Waste Processing and Disposal. Pending consideration of any comments received during the 45-day comment period ending on Monday, September 25, 2023, DSWM intends to issue this permit. The hearing will be held on Thursday, August 31, 2023, in the Smith County Chamber of Commerce, 939 Upper Ferry Road #A, Carthage, TN 37030, as well as via video-teleconference. Information on how to join online is provided below. From 5:30 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. (CDT), an informational session will be held. The public may inspect and discuss the permit application, draft permit, fact sheet, plans, and other materials with the DSWM and with representatives of the applicant. There will also be an opportunity for comments to be recorded or written and submitted during this time. The formal hearing will begin at 6:00 p.m. First DSWM will explain its tentative decision to issue the permit. The applicant’s representative will describe the proposedfacility. DSWM will then receive oral comments on the draft permit from the public. Those who wish to join the public hearing virtually can do so by using the following link tn.gov/environment/notices/smithcounty/hearing. Information regarding how to join by computer will be posted to this website at least 3 days prior to the public hearing. Online participants will be able to view maps, pictures, and other content that will be shared. DSWM invites the public to review and submit comments on this proposal at the hearing or anytime during the 45-day comment period ending on Monday, September 25, 2023. Electronic copies of the application and draft permit are available online at tn.gov/environment/notices/smithcounty and the DSWM Central Office on the 14th Floor of the Tennessee Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Ave, Nashville, TN 37243 (615-532-0780). Paper copies may be reviewed at Smith County Public Library, 215 Main Street North, Carthage, TN 37030 (615-735-1326) and the TDEC Cookeville Environmental Field Office, 1221 South Willow Avenue, Cookeville, TN 38506, (931-520-6688). To comment on the draft permit, contact Ms. Brianna Rives in DSWM’s Central Office at the TN Tower, 312 Rosa L. Parks Ave, 14th Floor, Nashville, TN 37243 (615-308-0104), email [email protected] or fax 615-532-0938. Comments must be received by 4:30 p.m. CDT on Monday, September 25, 2023, to assure consideration. TDEC is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action (EEO/AA) employer. TDEC does not unlawfully discriminate on any basis prohibited by applicable law in any of its programs, services, or activities. EEO/AA/ADAAA inquiries or complaints may be directed to the ADAAA Coordinator, TDEC HR Division, at 615-532-0200. Hearing-impaired callers may use the Tennessee Relay Service (800-848-0298). If it is hard for you to read, speak, or understand English, TDEC may be able to provide translation or interpretation services free of charge. Please contact Janelle Starke at 615-906-2950 for more information. If you would like to receive notices like this directly, contact the DSWM’s Central Office for a Mailing List Request Form. Email Solid.Wa[email protected] or call 615-532-0780. DATE OF NOTICE: August 10, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville City Council will hold a Public Hearing at the Gordonsville Civic Center on Monday, August 14, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to solicit public comment on ORDINANCE NO. 2023-07-10: An Ordinance to Amend the Sewer Rates for the Town of Gordonsville, Tennessee, and Customers Outside the Town Of Gordonsville who are served by the Town Of Gordonsville Sanitary Sewer System Ordinance. All Interested Citizens are encouraged to attend. John Potts, Mayor

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will have the monthly Board Meeting on Tuesday, August 15, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee.

The Town of Carthage is accepting Bids for a lean-to shelter to be installed on the existing water/sewer building located in the parking part of City Hall. The lean-to shall be 15 feet wide by 140 feet long with a metal roof. Also included in the bid will be the construction of steps inside the building/bay area to access storage loft over offi ce space. All bids must be submitted to City Hall at 314 Spring Street, Carthage, TN 37030 by no later than 4 p.m. on 08-23-23. For any questions contact City Hall at 615-735-1881 or [email protected]. BID NOTICE

I, Madeleine Sheldon, have this 2005 Ford with this VIN#1ZVFT80N255220601 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-651-5634.

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS CONSTRUCTION OF TRACT I OVERLAY & RELATED WORK SMITH COUNTY CLASS I LANDFILL – CARTHAGE, TN Proposals will be received by Smith County (the “Owner”) until 12:00 pm CDT on Friday, August 25, 2023 (the “Proposal Date”), after which time said Proposals will be reviewed and evaluated for various aspects of landfi ll construction to be undertaken at the Smith County Landfi ll, located at 370 Landfi ll Road, Carthage, TN 37030 (hereinafter referred to as the “Site”). Landfi ll construction will be conducted as specifi ed in the Technical Specifi cations and shown on the Contract Drawings set forth in Sections 6 and 7 of the Proposal and Contract Documents and as modifi ed by Addenda, if any. The Scope of Work (as defi ned herein) for such construction includes providing all labor, materials (minus Owner-supplied materials), equipment, incidentals, and services necessary and required for constructing Tract I Overlay including but not limited to: mobilization, site preparation, dewatering, surveying services, furnishing and installing temporary erosion and sedimentation control structures, mass excavation, structural fi ll, subgrade preparation, compacted soil liner construction, geosynthetics installation, drainage layer installation, protective cover installation, excavation and backfi lling of anchor trenches, construction of leachate collection sump and forcemain, temporary haul roads, demobilization, and all related work and incidentals pursuant to the Proposal and Contract Documents including, but not limited to, the Technical Specifi cations and Contract Drawings. This Scope of Work is further detailed in Sections 3, 6, and 7 of the Proposal and Contract Documents. Proposals may be submitted via email to the following email addresses: Mr. Johnny Lee (Director of Solid Waste) [email protected] Mr. C. Rob Witcher, PE (Engineer) [email protected] The deadline for response to this Request for Proposals is 5:00 pm CDT on Friday, August 25, 2023. In addition to their response by email, Proposers shall also submit in a labeled binder two (2) original, signed proposal package and two (2) electronic copy of the proposal package (both compiled according to the instructions and requirements below) in a sealed envelope or package clearly labeled with the Proposal and Contract Documents’ title along with the name and address of the Proposer to the address below (if hand-delivered, response shall be delivered to 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030, no later than the time and date specifi ed above for response. The electronic copy of the proposal shall be stored on a thumb drive that includes separate PDF fi le folders of each required Tab. Mr. Johnny Lee Director of Solid Waste 122 Turner High Circle Carthage, Tennessee 37030 All equipment, material, and labor must be in accordance with the Proposal and Contract Documents on fi le with the Owner at the address listed above. Proposals received after the Proposal Date will not be accepted. Copies of the Proposal and Contract Documents for the purposes of submitting a Proposal may be obtained by emailing a request to the Engineer at the email address shown above. Questions concerning this Request for Proposals shall be submitted to both the Owner and Engineer at the email addresses listed above. The deadline for potential Proposers to submit questions related to the Request for Proposals shall be 5:00 pm CDT on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Proposers are required to use the provided proposal forms contained in Section 3 of the Proposal and Contract Documents. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals or portions of any or all Proposals and to waive informalities therein to determine the most qualifi ed Proposal. The Proposer agrees that such rejection shall be without liability or expense on the part of Owner for any claim brought by Proposer because of such rejection, nor shall the Proposer seek any recourse of any kind against Owner because of such rejection. The fi ling of the Proposal in response to this invitation shall constitute an agreement of the Proposer to the terms and conditions of the Proposal and Contract Documents. The Proposer may not withdraw its Proposal for a period of sixty (60) calendar days following the Proposal Date. A Pre-Proposal Conference will be held at the Site on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, beginning at 10:30 am CDT. Owner and Engineer will be present to discuss the work to be performed at the Site and answer questions regarding the Contract Documents. Proposers are not required to attend the conference; however attendance is highly recommended. Proposer and all subcontractors shall be properly licensed to perform the Work pursuant to all applicable state and local laws. An award to contract will not be made to a Proposer who is not so licensed. Neither the Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Proposal and Contract Documents, including any Addenda, obtained from any other source. Mr. Johnny Lee, Director of Solid Waste Smith County, Tennessee

I, B&G Auto, have this 2003 Ford Ranger XL with this VIN#1FTYR44V53PB14223 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-9766.