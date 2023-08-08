LINDER TABS USA TODAY GIRLS GOLFER OF THE YEAR HONOR

Ole Miss Sports Information

The following is a press release from the University of Mississippi on Gordonsville High graduate and four time TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary Schools Athletic Association) Individual Girls Golf Champion Sophie Linder who was named the Girls Golfer of the Year in the USA Today High School Sports Awards.

Linder will join the Ole Miss women’s golf team this fall after competing in the U.S. Women’s Open this summer and winning her third Tennessee Golf Association title claiming the 2023 Tennessee Women’s Match Play Championship after winning the 2021 Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open and the 2021 Tennessee Girls’ Junior Championship.

Linder also competed in the 2021 U.S. Women’s Amateur.

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss women’s golfer Sophie Linder was recognized by USA Today as the recipient of the 2022-23 High School Sports Awards Girls Golfer of the Year, the organization announced Sunday.

The USA Today High School Sports Awards is the largest high school athletic recognition program in the country with 14 regional award shows and one national awards program. Linder was named the winner from a class of twenty-five nominees picked from all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

This marks the third year of this program with Linder becoming the first Rebel to receive the award. Additionally, Linder marks the second SEC player to be a recipient, with Missouri’s Melanie Walker standing as the initial golfer to earn the title.

A native of Carthage, Tennessee, Linder joins the Rebels as the No. 23 overall recruit in the class of 2023 according to Junior Golf Scoreboard, as well as the No. 1 recruit coming from the state of Tennessee.

At Gordonsville High School, Linder led her team to four consecutive TSSAA Individual State Golf Championships. She also brought in numerous individual honors including being selected as the 2021 Middle Tennessee Girls Player of the Year and the 2021 Tennessee Girls Junior Player of the Year.

Along with her successful high school career, Linder’s amateur career is highlighted with prominent wins at events like the 2021 Golf Capital of Tennessee Women’s Open and the 2021 Tennessee Girls’ Junior Championship. She also recently earned a third place finish at the 2022 Tennessee Women’s Amateur Championship.

