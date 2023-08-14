Obit – Mr. Dennis Miller

Mr. Dennis Miller age 70 of Carthage and formerly of Knoxville was pronounced deceased at 11:59 p.m. Sunday evening August 6, 2023 at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where he had made his home since November 27, 2022 shortly after relocating from his Knoxville Boulevard home in Knoxville. He was under the care of Gentiva Hospice of Cookeville.

Private graveside services and interment were conducted in section five at the Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage at 3 p.m. Monday afternoon August 7th.

He was of the protestant faith.

Mr. Miller had no known survivors.

