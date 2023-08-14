Obit – Mr. Garlon Hewitt

Mr. Garlon Hewitt of the Salt Lick Community in Jackson County died at the age of 70 on Saturday morning June 17, 2023 at the Oakwood Care Center in Baltimore, Maryland where he had resided since November of 2022.

Private graveside services were conducted for family and friends by invitation and burial followed in the Hewitt family lot in section three at the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Family members reflected on his life and gave the eulogy.

He was one of four sons and the youngest son of the late Sammie Prentice Hewitt Sr. who died September 1, 1997 at the age of 77 and Claurice Christine Waller Hewitt who died March 4, 2002 also at the age of 77 and was born Garlon Dotson Hewitt in Baltimore, Maryland on May 4, 1953.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Sammie Prentice Hewitt Jr. who died as the victim of a homicide in Baltimore at the age of 34 on December 30, 1978 and David Hewitt who died May 30, 2018.

Mr. Hewitt had been employed in carpentry all of his life and because of his ability to build anything, he was noted for his skill in craftsmanship.

After his father retired as a Greyhound bus driver based in Baltimore, he and Mrs. Christine relocated to their native Smith County and purchased a home in the Dixon Springs Community.

Shortly after his parents moving, Mr. Garlon relocated to the Dixon Springs Community in 1988.

Surviving are his six children, Sonia Garrett of Memphis, Garlon C. Hewitt of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Jennifer Nikie Paul of Baltimore, Morgan Graham of Denver. Colorado, Ryan Hewitt and Joshua Edge both of Baltimore; brother, Charles Hewitt of Hartsville, five grandchildren, Austin Paul, Marek Graham, Sammie Hewitt, Camden Hewitt and Madden Graham.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE