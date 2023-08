The county’s grand jury held its August session Monday (August 7), returning 40 indictments.

As of Thursday (August 10) morning, 34 of 40 indictments were not sealed.

Of those 34 unsealed indictments, 23 involved various drug charges.

The most common drug discovered for illegal use was by far methamphetamine.

Indictments include:

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER