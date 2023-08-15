Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/17/23

NOTICE AMANDA BUDZIAK The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to declare your children to be dependent and neglected. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Laura Beth Whitley, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 319-0127, an Answer to the Petition filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 26th day of September, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 8-03-4t

SMITH COUNTY CLASS I LANDFILL PLANS 9.2-ACRE LATERAL EXPANSION The Smith County Government has applied to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC), Division of Solid Waste Management (DSWM), for a solid waste disposal facility permit modification to construct and operate a 9.2-acre lateral expansion of the existing Smith County Class I Landfill (SNL800000227). Independent of this expansion, TDEC will be receiving public comment for a smaller 2.4-acre lateral expansion under a separate public notice. The facility is located in Smith County, at 370 Landfill Road, Carthage, Tennessee (latitude 36.2681° N/longitude 85.9402° W). The waste materials to be accepted are classified as domestic wastes, commercial wastes, institutional wastes, municipal solid wastes, bulky wastes, landscaping and land clearing wastes, industrial wastes, construction/demolition wastes, farming wastes, shredded automotive tires, dead animals, special wastes, and/or certain wastes having similar characteristics and approved in writing by TDEC. Under State law, the applicant must obtain a modification of the existing permit before constructing or operating the proposed facility expansion. DSWM has received a Part I Permit Application indicating Smith County’s desire to obtain the required major permit modification. A complete permit application consists of both a Part I and a PartII, as described in Regulations Governing Solid Waste Processing and Disposal Facilities in Tennessee, Rule 0400-11- 01-.02(3)(c). When the facility submits the complete Part II application, DSWM will do an in-depth review to determine if the application meets the technical standards of the Regulations described in Tennessee Rule 0400-11-01-.04(9), Solid Waste Processing and Disposal. Once the technical review is completed, DSWM will make a tentative decision to either grant or deny the permit and will issue a public notice. This second notice will provide the public with at least 45 days to submit written comments on the proposed action. If there is a significant degree of public interest, DSWM will schedule a public hearing and give at least 15 days’ notice. (A public hearing may be announced in the second notice if DSWM is already aware of significant public interest.) After considering all comments received, the DSWM Director shall issue a final permit decision and a response to comments. For further information on this matter, contact the DSWM at the TDEC Cookeville Environmental Field Office, 1221 South Willow Avenue, Cookeville, TN 38506 (931-520-6688), or Jeff Mason, Smith County Mayor, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030 or (615-735-2294). TDEC is an Equal Employment Opportunity/Affirmative Action (EEO/AA) employer. TDEC does not unlawfully discriminate on any basis prohibited by applicable law in any of its programs, services, or activities. EEO/AA/ADAAA inquiries or complaints may be directed to the ADAAA Coordinator, HR Division, at 615-532-0200. Hearing impaired callers may use the Tennessee Relay Service (800-848-0298). If it is hard for you to read, speak, or understand English, TDEC may be able to provide translation or interpretation services free of charge. Please contact us at 615-532-0780 for more information. If you would like to receive notices like this directly, contact the DSWM Central Office for a Mailing List Request Form. Email Solid.W[email protected] or call 615-532-0780. NOTICE ISSUED: AUGUST 17, 2023

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 80I040-S8-003 CONTRACT NO.: CNW246 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 9/29/2023.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Project No. 214402 City of Gordonsville (Owner) Separate sealed bids for the City of Gordonsville force main relocation will be received by the City of Gordonsville at the offi ce of Gordonsville City Hall, 63 East Main Street, Gordonsville, TN 38563 until 2:00 o’clock P.M., CST, September 7, 2023 and then at said offi ce publicly opened and read aloud. The information for Bidders, Form of Bid, Form of Contract, Plans, Specifi cations, and Form of Bid Bond, Performance and Payment Bond, and other contract documents may be examined atthe following location: Gordonsville City Hall, 63 East Main Street, Gordonsville, TN 38563. Copies may be obtained at the offi ce of Gordonsville City Hall located at 63 East Main Street, Gordonsville, TN 38563 upon payment of $300.00 for each set. [Said cost represents the cost of printing, reproduction, handling and distribution therefore, no refund of payment. Any nonbidder upon so returning such a set will be refunded $0.00.] The scope of work shall include 2 connections to the existing 8” force main sewer line and the installation of approximately 209 LF of 8” SDR – 21 between the two connection points, erosion control, wastewater containment and transport, capping existing sewer main removed from service, and construction related traffi c control.Construction Contract Period is 120 consecutive calendar days. The owner reserves the right to waive any informalities or to reject any or all bids. Each bidder must deposit, with its bid, security in the amount of, form or and subject to the conditions provided in the Information for Bidders. Attention of bidders is particularly called to the requirements as to conditions of employment to be observed and minimum wage rates to be paid under the contract, Section 3, Segregated Facility, Section 109 and E.O. 11246. No bidder may withdraw its bid within thirty (30) days after the actual date of the opening thereof. A Pre-bid Meeting will be held on Tuesday, August 29, 2023 at 10:00 A.M., CST at Gordonsville City Hall. Bidder’s attendance is not required but encouraged.

I, Madeleine Sheldon, have this 2005 Ford with this VIN#1ZVFT80N255220601 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-651-5634.

NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS CONSTRUCTION OF TRACT I OVERLAY & RELATED WORK SMITH COUNTY CLASS I LANDFILL – CARTHAGE, TN Proposals will be received by Smith County (the “Owner”) until 12:00 pm CDT on Friday, August 25, 2023 (the “Proposal Date”), after which time said Proposals will be reviewed and evaluated for various aspects of landfi ll construction to be undertaken at the Smith County Landfi ll, located at 370 Landfi ll Road, Carthage, TN 37030 (hereinafter referred to as the “Site”). Landfi ll construction will be conducted as specifi ed in the Technical Specifi cations and shown on the Contract Drawings set forth in Sections 6 and 7 of the Proposal and Contract Documents and as modifi ed by Addenda, if any.The Scope of Work (as defi ned herein) for such construction includes providing all labor, materials (minus Owner-supplied materials), equipment, incidentals, and services necessary and required for constructing Tract I Overlay including but not limited to: mobilization, site preparation, dewatering, surveying services, furnishing and installing temporary erosion and sedimentation control structures, mass excavation, structural fi ll, subgrade preparation, compacted soil liner construction, geosynthetics installation, drainage layer installation, protective cover installation, excavation and backfi lling of anchor trenches, construction of leachate collection sump and forcemain, temporary haul roads, demobilization, and all related work and incidentals pursuant tothe Proposal and Contract Documents including, but not limited to, the Technical Specifi cationsand Contract Drawings. This Scope of Work is further detailed in Sections 3, 6, and 7 of the Proposal and Contract Documents. Proposals may be submitted via email to the following email addresses: Mr. Johnny Lee (Director of Solid Waste) [email protected] Mr. C. Rob Witcher, PE (Engineer) [email protected] The deadline for response to this Request for Proposals is 5:00 pm CDT on Friday, August 25, 2023. In addition to their response by email, Proposers shall also submit in a labeled binder two (2) original, signed proposal package and two (2) electronic copy of the proposal package (both compiled according to the instructions and requirements below) in a sealed envelope or package clearly labeled with the Proposal and Contract Documents’ title along with the name and address of the Proposer to the address below (if hand-delivered, response shall be delivered to 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030, no later than the time and date specifi ed above for response. The electronic copy of the proposal shall be stored on a thumb drive that includes separate PDF fi le folders of each required Tab. Mr. Johnny Lee Director of Solid Waste 122 Turner High Circle Carthage, Tennessee 37030 All equipment, material, and labor must be in accordance with the Proposal and Contract Documents on fi le with the Owner at the address listed above.Proposals received after the Proposal Date will not be accepted. Copies of the Proposal and Contract Documents for the purposes of submitting a Proposal may be obtained by emailing a request to the Engineer at the email address shown above. Questions concerning this Request for Proposals shall be submitted to both the Owner and Engineer at the email addresses listed above. The deadline for potential Proposers to submit questions related tothe Request for Proposals shall be 5:00 pm CDT on Tuesday, August 22, 2023. Proposers are required to use the provided proposal forms contained in Section 3 of the Proposal and Contract Documents. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all Proposals or portions of any or all Proposals and to waive informalities therein to determine the most qualifi ed Proposal. The Proposer agreesthat such rejection shall be without liability or expense on the part of Owner for any claim brought by Proposer because of such rejection, nor shall the Proposer seek any recourse of any kind against Owner because of such rejection. The fi ling of the Proposal in response to this invitation shall constitute an agreement of the Proposer to the terms and conditions of the Proposal and Contract Documents. The Proposer may not withdraw its Proposal for a period of sixty (60) calendar days following the Proposal Date. A Pre-Proposal Conference will be held at the Site on Tuesday, August 15, 2023, beginning at 10:30 am CDT. Owner and Engineer will be present to discuss the work to be performed at the Site and answer questions regarding the Contract Documents. Proposers are not required to attend the conference; however attendance is highly recommended. Proposer and all subcontractors shall be properly licensed to perform the Work pursuant to all applicable state and local laws. An award to contract will not be made to a Proposer who is not so licensed. Neither the Owner nor Engineer will be responsible for full or partial sets of Proposal and Contract Documents, including any Addenda, obtained from any other source. Mr. Johnny Lee, Director of Solid Waste Smith County, Tennessee