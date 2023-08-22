Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/24/23

NOTICE AMANDA BUDZIAK The State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services, has filed a petition against you seeking to declare your children to be dependent and neglected. It appears that ordinary process of law cannot be served upon you because your whereabouts are unknown. You are hereby ORDERED to serve upon Laura Beth Whitley, Attorney for the Tennessee Department of Children Services, 600 Hearthwood Court, Cookeville, Tennessee 38506, (931) 319-0127, an Answer to the Petition filed by the Tennessee Department of Children Services, within thirty (30) days of the last day of publication of this notice, and pursuant to Rule 103(c)(3) of the Tenn. R. Juv. P. you must also appear in the Juvenile Court of Smith County, Tennessee at Carthage, Tennessee on the 26th day of September, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. for the Adjudicatory Hearing on the Petition filed by the State of Tennessee, Department of Children’s Services If you fail to do so, a default judgment will be taken against you pursuant to Rule 55 of the Tenn. R. of Civ. P. for the relief demanded in the Petition. You may view and obtain a copy of the Petition and any other subsequently filed legal documents at the Juvenile Court Clerk’s Office, Carthage, Tennessee. 8-03-4t

_______________________

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Vulcan Construction Materials, LLC PROJECT NO.: 80I040-S8-003 CONTRACT NO.: CNW246 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 9/29/2023.

_______________________

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education will be accepting sealed bids for one type D 78 passenger school bus, one type C 78 passenger school bus, and one type C 30 passenger school bus with wheel chair lift. Bus specifi cations may be obtained at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. Bus specifi cations will be available from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Aug. 21,2023 through Sept 1, 2023. Sealed bids must be delivered to the Smith County Board of Education no later than 8:59 a.m. on Fri. Sept 8, 2023. Faxed bids will not be accepted. Bids will be opened at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2023. A recommendation willbe made at the board meeting on Sept 19, 2023. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids.