School system’s property purchase finalized

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

The county’s school system has officially purchased two pieces of property, which include buildings, located on Industrial Drive in Carthage.

The pieces of property are more commonly known as the former Sav-a-lot building and Tennplasco building.

Plans to purchase these two buildings were first reported by the Courier in June.

Plans are to convert the former Sav-a-lot building into a technical skills education center with the intention of preparing students for immediate entry into the workforce upon graduation.

Meanwhile, plans for the former Tennplasco building is for a storage building for school supplies and property.

The purchase price for the former Sav-a-lot building and property was $500,000.

The purchase price for the former Tennplasco building was $400,000. Since Tennplasco closed the building has been subdivided. The purchase does not included the two sub-divided portion of the building which now houses Ace Hardware and an exercise center.

