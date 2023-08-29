Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 08/31/23

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Town of Gordonsville, Tennessee Town of Gordonsville is accepting bids for the resurfacing and roadway improvements to JMZ Drive, Transport Drive, and Spicer Drive, Total Project Length 1.705 miles. Bids should be submitted by September 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to the “Town of Gordonsville, 63 East Main Street, Gordonsville, TN 38563.” Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Bid – JMZ Drive, Transport Drive, and Spicer Drive – Resurfacing & Roadway Improvements.” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor, materials and performing all work required for the resurfacing and roadway improvements to JMZ Drive, Transport Drive, and Spicer Drive described herein and as specifi ed in the plans. Town of Gordonsville reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of Town of Gordonsville. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine. All bidders must have a current Tennessee Contractor’s License. Contractors must demonstrate compliance with Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, Paragraph 119 by providing evidence of a license in the appropriate classifi cation before your bid can be considered. The failure of any bidder to comply with all of the provisions of TCA § 62-6-119 shall disqualify such bid. All bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classifi cation of the bidding contractor and subcontractor on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; otherwise, the bid shall not be opened or considered. No award of any contract will be made to any fi rm or individual that is currently debarred by the State of Tennessee or the Federal Highway Administration. JMZ Drive – 1.000 Mile Transport Drive – 0.184 Mile Spicer Drive – 0.521 Mile Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations: 1. Town of Gordonsville 2. Collier Engineering Company, Inc. 3. Dodge Data Analytics 4. Builder’s Exchange of TN 5. Tennessee Road Builders Association 6. iSqFt, Inc. / CMD Group / Construct Connect Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be obtained from Collier Engineering Company, 2949 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 (615) 331-1441 upon receipt of a $100.00 nonrefundable deposit (NO CASH). Mayor John Potts Town of Gordonsville

BID NOTICE The Town of Carthage is soliciting bids for the following: Bid specifi cations may be obtained from: FireChief@ TownofCarthageTN.gov. Contact 615-735-0843 for more information. Bids must be received no later than September 13, 2023 at 4 p.m. at City Hall. Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA)

BID NOTICE The Town of Carthage is soliciting bids for the following: Bid specifi cations may be obtained from: FireChief@ TownofCarthageTN.gov. Contact 615-735-0843 for more information. Bids must be received no later than September 13, 2023 at 4 p.m. at City Hall. Breathing Air Compressor and Fill Station

BID NOTICE The Town of Carthage is soliciting bids for the following: Bid specifi cations may be obtained from: FireChief@ TownofCarthageTN.gov. Contact 615-735-0843 for more information. Bids must be received no later than September 13, 2023 at 4 p.m. at City Hall. Battery Operated Rescue Tools

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Municipal Planning Commission will hold a special called meeting at 12:00 p.m. on Monday, September 11, 2023 at Gordonsville City Hall. The public is invited to attend. John Potts, Mayor

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Board of Zoning Appeals will hold a public hearing on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of this public hearing will be to solicit public comments regarding a special exception request in the M-1 Mixed Residential/Commercial District of the Gordonsville Zoning Ordinance. Said request, under Article V, Section 4 C 2. of the ordinance, is to allow apartments and townhomes at property located off Roger’s Road. The application for this request, submitted by Gordonsville Land Holdings, is on fi le at Gordonsville City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing. John Potts, Mayor

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville City Council will hold Public Hearings at the Gordonsville Civic Center on Monday, September 11, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. The purpose of the meeting is to solicit public comment on: All interested citizens are invited to attend. John Potts, Mayor – Ordinance No. 2023-07-10-01-Rate: Revision to current sewer surcharge rate ordinance. – Ordinance No. 2023-08-14: Amendment to the M-1 zoning district. – Ordinance No. 22023-05-08-0: BGT AMENDMENT Fiscal Year 2023/2024 Annual Budget

PUBLIC NOTICE The Carthage City Council will meet Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 6:00 p.m. Before the council meeting, there will be a contributions workshop at 5:30 p.m. The meetings will take place at City Hall, 314 Spring Street, Carthage and is open to the public. Stephen Babcock, Mayor of Carthage

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONS Smith County is seeking statements of qualifi cations from Architect and Engineer fi rms for the design and construction of an addition to the existing health department. Planning, preliminary engineering, engineering design, bid phase activities, and construction inspection services will be required. This project must be complete by June 2026. Statement of Qualifi cations should include at a minimum the following: 1. List of recent projects in the healthcare facilities arena. 2. Availability of staff, capacity of fi rm. 3. Resumes of key personnel expected to be assigned to the project. 4. List of primary subconsultants Jeff Mason Smith County Mayor

The Smith County Election Commission will meet September 7, 2023, at 5:00 pm atthe Election Commission Offi ce located at 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN in the back conference room for the purpose of adopting a public comment policy, approving dates for the March 5, 2024 election, state training update, inspecting new registrations, reviewing appeals and such other business as may come before the body.

NOTICE TO BID The Smith County Board of Education will be accepting sealed bids for one type D 78 passenger school bus, one type C 78 passenger school bus, and one type C 30 passenger school bus with wheel chair lift. Bus specifi cations may be obtained at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 Smith County Middle School Lane, Carthage, TN 37030. Bus specifi cations will be available from 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Aug. 21,2023 through Sept 1, 2023. Sealed bids must be delivered to the Smith County Board of Education no later than 8:59 a.m. on Fri. Sept 8, 2023. Faxed bids will not be accepted. Bids will be opened at 9:00 a.m. on Sept. 8, 2023. A recommendation will be made at the board meeting on Sept 19, 2023. The Smith County Board of Education reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids.