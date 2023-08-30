Charges filed after Tanglewood search

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

An investigation involving the sheriffs department and U.S. Postal Service has resulted in multiple charges being filed against three people.

The investigation began when sheriffs department K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields was contacted by U.S. Postal Inspector/DEA Task Force Officer Donald Paxton concerning a package which was being delivered to a residence located in the Tanglewood community from Fullerton, California.

After a positive indication from a K-9, a search warrant was obtained by the U.S. Postal Service for the package in Nashville, according to an offense report filed by Sgt. Fields.

Investigators located a bag with 20 Psilocybin mushrooms candy bars, a bag with two 20 THC vapes, a bag with three 10 THC vape, a bag of THC pineapple gummies and one additional THC vape, according to an offense report filed by Sgt. Fields.

The package, weighing four pounds and five ounces, was to be delivered on August 3 to a residence located in Hackett’s Subdivision, according to Sgt. Fields’ report.

Sgt. Fields, Deputy Brady Dodson, Lt. Dt. Dusty Hailey, Sgt. Robin Bellar, Deputy Nathan Williams and Paxton met to view items contained in the package and determine a specific time of the delivery.

Once the package was delivered a search warrant was secured for the residence, according to Sgt. Fields’ report.

