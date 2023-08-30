Fatality on Caney Fork

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A family outing turned tragic on the Caney Fork River when a man lost his life this weekend.

The accident occurred around 4:52 p.m., Saturday, in the area of the river which flows around the Smith County Welcome Center at Buffalo Valley (commonly referred to as the Buffalo Valley Rest Area).

The victim was identified as Jerry Ozmon, 65, of Scottsville, Kentucky.

Ozmon and relatives were on a kayaking excursion in the area between the Happy Hollow boat ramp (which is just across the county line in DeKalb County) and rest area at Buffalo Valley (in Smith County), Interim Rescue Squad Chief Richie Bausch said.

The victim’s kayak overturned in the river behind the rest area, the interim chief said.

Family members were able to get Ozmon to shore and performed CPR before emergency personnel arrived, the interim chief said.

Meanwhile, the rescue squad and Smith County Ambulance personnel were dispatched to Happy Hollow where squad members, along with a Smith County Ambulance Service member equipped with an AED went to the location of the accident, by boat, Interim Chief Bausch said.

The welcome center is down river from the Happy Hollow boat ramp.

The victim was transported to Riverview Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

