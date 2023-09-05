Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 09/07/23

NOTICE OF SUBSTITUTE TRUSTEE’S SALE Default having been made in the payment of the debts and obligations described in and secured by a certain Deed of Trust executed by JOHN WAYNE SHOOPMAN AND SHARON S. SHOOPMAN, husband and wife to Birthright Title, LLC, as Trustee for Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for InterLinc Mortgage Services, LLC, its successors and assigns, recorded May 3, 2020 in Smith County Register’s Office at Book 375 Page 597 as last assigned to Carrington Mortgage Services, LLC, and the undersigned having been appointed Successor Trustee by instrument recorded in said Register’s Office, this is notice that the undersigned will on October 17, 2023 at 2:00PM local time, at the Smith County Courthouse 211 North Main Street, Carthage, Tennessee proceed to sell at public outcry to the highest and best bidder for cash the following property located in Smith County, Tennessee, which will be sold to the highest call bidder subject to all unpaid taxes, assessments or easements, liens, zoning ordinances, restrictions, covenants and any security deeds, mortgages or deeds of trust superior to the Deed of Trust first set out above, any prior liens, and encumbrances of record. Described property is A certain tract or parcel of land located in the 14th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, in the Town of South Carthage, more particularly described as follows: BEING Tract No. 2, containing 0.965 acres, more or less, as shown on plat entitled “Survey” for Gordon and Lois Dixon. Property” dated May 5, 1997, prepared by Carroll Dean Carman, Registered Land Surveyor Tennessee No. 910, of record in Plat Book 3, Page 307, Register’s Office for Smith County, Tennessee, to which reference is hereby made for a more complete description of said Lot. For further reference, also see Plat Book 3, Page 4; said Register’s Office. Being the same property conveyed to John Wayne Shoopman and Sharon S. Shoopman, husband and wife by deed from Master Renovating & Wholesaling, LLC, a Tennessee limited liability company, of record in Book 375, page 595 Instrument No. 20001309, Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee. Property Address: 173 Hunter Ave, Carthage, TN 37030 TAX ID: 054P-B -00204-000 Current Owner(s) of Property: JOHN WAYNE SHOOPMAN AND SHARON S. SHOOPMAN, husband and wife The street address of the above described property is believed to be 173 Hunter Ave, Carthage, TN 37030 but such address is not part of the legal description of the property sold herein and in the event of any discrepancy, the legal description in the referenced Deed of Trust herein shall control. SALE IS SUBJECT TO TENANT(S) RIGHTS IN POSSESSION. Other Interested Parties: None All right of equity of redemption, statutory and otherwise, and homestead are expressly waived in said Deed of Trust, and the title is believed to be good, but the undersigned will sell and convey only as Substitute Trustee. The right is reserved to cancel the sale or adjourn the sale to another day, time and place certain without further publication, upon announcement of the time and place for the sale set forth above. If you purchase the property at the foreclosure sale, the entire purchase price is due and payable at the conclusion of the auction in the form of certified bank check made payable to Solomon Baggett, LLC Escrow Account. No personal checks will be accepted. You must bring sufficient funds to outbid the lender and any other bidders. Insufficient funds will not be accepted. Amounts received in excess of the winning bid will be refunded to the successful purchaser at the time the foreclosure deed is delivered. This property is being sold with the express reservation that the sale is subject to confirmation by the lender or trustee. This sale may be rescinded by the Substitute Trustee at any time. THIS LAW FIRM IS ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR AND IS ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Robert J. Solomon Substitute Trustee Solomon | Baggett, LLC 3763 Rogers Bridge Road Duluth, Georgia 30097 (678) 243-2515 Our File No. CMS.03424 09-07-3t

STATE OF TENNESSEE PROBATE COURT OF SMITH COUNTY AT CARTHAGE NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Stephanie Karr Gieg Case#80CH1-2023-PR-2732 Notice is hereby given that on the 31st day of August, 2023, Letters of Testamentary in respect to the estate of Stephanie Karr Gieg, Deceased, who died on the 3rd day of June, 2023, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 31st day of August, 2023. Signed Kelly Laraine Gieg, Personal Representative Robert Evans Lee, Attorney Jessie Goad, Clerk & Master 9-7-2t

NOTICE TO FURNISHERS OF LABOR AND MATERIALS TO: Bumbalough’s Construction PROJECT NO.: R3SVAR-M3-014 CONTRACT NO.: CNV738 COUNTY: Smith The Tennessee Department of Transportation is about to make final settlement with the contractor for construction of the above numbered project. All persons wishing to file claims pursuant to Section 54-5- 122, T.C.A. must file same with the Director of Construction, Tennessee Department of Transportation, Suite 700 James K. Polk Bldg., Nashville, Tennessee 37243-0326, on or before 10/13/2023.

Public Notice The Smith County Board of Education will hold a Special Called Board Meeting regarding Growth and School Facility Study at the Smith County Board of Education, 126 S.C.M.S. Lane, Carthage, Tennessee, on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at 5:00 p.m.

PUBLIC NOTICE The South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will have two (2) public hearings scheduled for Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at the William Ernest Hughes building for the purpose of receiving public comment regarding the following: The public hearings will begin immediately following the meeting of the South Carthage Municipal Planning Commission will begin at 5:00 P.M. All citizens are invited to attend. Any questions or comments can be addressed to South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: [email protected] Kenneth Nixon, Chairman South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals A request for a two (2) foot side setback variance for property located at 182 River Road (Josh Kirby Request). And A request for a seven (7) foot side setback variance for property located at 118 Bright Avenue (Keri Duke Request).

PUBLIC NOTICE The South Carthage Municipal Planning Commission will have a special called meeting on Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at the William Ernest Hughes building for the purpose of reviewing several items. The special called meeting will begin at 5 P.M. The purpose of the meeting is to consider a request to rezone property located at 182 River Road from R-1 (Low Density Residential) to R-2 (High Density Residential). The agenda is available by request at the South Carthage City Hall. All citizens are invited to attend. Any questions or comments can be addressed to South Carthage Planner Tommy Lee by phone: 931-979-2170 or email: [email protected] Kenneth Nixon, Chairman South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals

I, B&G Auto, have this 2016 Mini Cooper with this VIN#WMWSV3C54DT392209 in my possession. If you have information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-735-9766.

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS Town of Gordonsville, Tennessee Town of Gordonsville is accepting bids for the resurfacing and roadway improvements to JMZ Drive, Transport Drive, and Spicer Drive, Total Project Length 1.705 miles. Bids should be submitted by September 14, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope to the “Town of Gordonsville, 63 East Main Street, Gordonsville, TN 38563.” Each envelope should be plainly marked with “Bid – JMZ Drive, Transport Drive, and Spicer Drive – Resurfacing & Roadway Improvements.” Bids will be opened publicly and read aloud at that time. The work for which bids are to be submitted consists of furnishing all labor, materials and performing all work required for the resurfacing and roadway improvements to JMZ Drive, Transport Drive, and Spicer Drive described herein and as specifi ed in the plans. Town of Gordonsville reserves the right to reject any and/or all proposals, to waive technicalities or informalities, and to accept any proposals deemed to be in the best interest of Town of Gordonsville. No bid shall be valid unless signed. No bid shall be accepted by FAX machine. All bidders must have a current Tennessee Contractor’s License. Contractors must demonstrate compliance with Tennessee Code Annotated, Title 62, Chapter 6, Paragraph 119 by providing evidence of a license in the appropriate classifi cation before your bid can be considered. The failure of any bidder to comply with all of the provisions of TCA § 62-6-119 shall disqualify such bid. All bidders shall include the license number, expiration date thereof, and license classifi cation of the bidding contractor and subcontractor on the outside of the envelope containing the bid; otherwise, the bid shall not be opened or considered. No award of any contract will be made to any fi rm or individual that is currently debarred by the State of Tennessee or the Federal Highway Administration. JMZ Drive – 1.000 Mile Transport Drive – 0.184 Mile Spicer Drive – 0.521 Mile Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be examined at the following locations: 1. Town of Gordonsville 2. Collier Engineering Company, Inc. 3. Dodge Data Analytics 4. Builder’s Exchange of TN 5. Tennessee Road Builders Association 6. iSqFt, Inc. / CMD Group / Construct Connect Plans, Specifi cations, and all other Contract Documents may be obtained from Collier Engineering Company, 2949 Nolensville Pike, Nashville, TN 37211 (615) 331-1441 upon receipt of a $100.00 nonrefundable deposit (NO CASH). Mayor John Potts Town of Gordonsville

BID NOTICE The Town of Carthage is soliciting bids for the following: Bid specifi cations may be obtained from: FireChief@ TownofCarthageTN.gov. Contact 615-735-0843 for more information. Bids must be received no later than September 13, 2023 at 4 p.m. at City Hall. Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA)

BID NOTICE The Town of Carthage is soliciting bids for the following: Bid specifications may be obtained from: FireChief@ TownofCarthageTN.gov. Contact 615-735-0843 for more information. Bids must be received no later than September 13, 2023 at 4 p.m. at City Hall. Breathing Air Compressor and Fill Station

BID NOTICE The Town of Carthage is soliciting bids for the following: Bid specifi cations may be obtained from: FireChief@ TownofCarthageTN.gov. Contact 615-735-0843 for more information. Bids must be received no later than September 13, 2023 at 4 p.m. at City Hall. Battery Operated Rescue Tools

REQUEST FOR QUALIFICATIONSSmith County is seeking statements of qualifi cations from Architect and Engineer fi rms for the design and construction of an addition to the existing health department. Planning, preliminary engineering, engineering design, bid phaseactivities, and construction inspection services will be required. This project must be complete by June 2026. Statement of Qualifi cations should include at a minimum the following: 1. List of recent projects in the healthcare facilities arena. 2. Availability of staff, capacity of fi rm. 3. Resumes of key personnel expected to be assigned to the project. 4. List of primary subconsultants Jeff Mason Smith County Mayor