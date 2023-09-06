State aid funds resurfacing projects

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Resurfacing of three county roadways, a county road department state aid project, is expected to begin as soon as this month.

Roads include Buffalo Road (Defeated/Buffalo community), Rawls Creek Road (Rock City/Rawls Creek community area) and Bradford Hill Road (just south of South Carthage/Bluff Creek area).

Paving could begin as soon as the middle of this month with the resurfacing of Buffalo Road followed by the resurfacing of Rawls Creek Road and Bradford Hill.

The three county roadways were bid as one project.

County highway officials met with Vulcan, low bidder of the project, officials on Monday (August 28) to discuss the project and a timeline.

Weather permitting, the projects are expected to be completed this fall.

