Top marks for schools director

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

The county’s director of schools continues to receive near perfect ratings on his annual review from school board members.

In the latest figures, Director Barry Smith scored a 99 percent out of a possible 100 percent rating.

A total rating of 81 percent to 100 percent is considered excellent.

Each year, school board members rate the director of schools on four categories including: planning/goals, public relations/communications, board/superintendent relations and personnel evaluation/supervision.

The ratings are submitted anonymously by each of the eight members of the school board.

This year’s rating is up from last year’s 97 percent.

Looking at the latest ratings, five school board members gave the director perfect ratings in all four categories. That figure is up from four school board members who gave the director a 100 percent rating last year.

